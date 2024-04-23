Phlur Launched A $45 Body Oil Version Of Missing Person — & We Tried It

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Last year, Phlur sent the entire internet into a full-blown tizzy with Missing Person — a warm, skin-like scent that was meant to evoke the memories of a former loved one. (It did this so well, it even made more than one beauty influencer ugly cry on TikTok.) First launched as a full-size EDP (eau de parfum), Missing Person was reimagined into various forms in short order: A perfume oil (which is rumored to have the best staying power), pen spray, body lotion, body wash, hand cream, and candle (!), all to our delight. People truly couldn’t get enough of the intoxicating scent — and now, you can anoint yourself in Missing Person, the body oil.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you don’t love creamy, thick body lotions or butters (or don’t love fragranced body lotions to begin with), you probably already have a body oil in your rotation. They’re hydrating yet tend to absorb faster than a cream, and are undeniably luxe. Phlur’s version has a base of floral oils and squalane, yet feels lightweight and non-greasy. I like to apply body oils right out of the shower on slightly damp skin, and I felt like I was a bathing beauty in a Grecian bathhouse. The musky floral scent was identical to the perfume I knew, and I loved how it lingered as the oil absorbed and hydrated my skin. Not all perfumes automatically translate to body oil form, but Missing Person was tailor-made for an oleic makeover; it’s supposed to smell sensual and familiar, and there is no delivery system more sensual than a body oil, IMO. I’m a nighttime shower-er, and I felt like the most beautiful, romantic version of myself going to bed softly scented with Missing Person. (I love sleeping in my birthday suit, so I consider it our modern-day Chanel No.5 at this point.)
Whether you already have a love affair with Missing Person or want to try it out without spending $100 on a full-size bottle, Phlur’s scented body oil has more than earned a place on my bathroom counter. At $45 for a four-ounce bottle, it’s fancy, but not too much so that you don’t actually want to use it. I’m a bit of a purist, so I haven’t experimented with layering it with other perfumes in my collection; that said, if you love experimenting with fragrance, a scented body oil is a fun way to mix and match based on your mood. If this move is any indication, it’s that Phlur is on a mission to scent every aspect of our chaotic, beautiful lives…Missing Person car fresheners, anyone?