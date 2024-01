Sorry, But These 7 Nail Products Are A Scam

Here’s the thing, though: The word “clean” in regard to beauty is unregulated. In other words, it has no official meaning and there are no laws, regulations or rules. In theory, anyone can use the phrase to describe nail products. When it comes to our fear around certain chemicals, experts agree that it’s the dose that makes the poison . Before a product comes to market, it must have a Cosmetic Product Safety Report (CPSR) , which studies all of the ingredients inside. This report looks at how frequently you might use the product, and examines the exposure site and levels of the ingredients. In fact, the law states that the UK must adhere to very strict cosmetic safety regulations, and formulas are studied by qualified toxicologists. Put simply, you can rest assured that nail polish sold at reputable retailers is safe to use.