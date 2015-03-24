Skip navigation!
Milly Store Guide
Shopping
Win $1,500 For A Colorful New Closet
by
Sophie Ross
Shopping
Taylor Swift May Just Copy Jaime King's Maternity Look
Bobby Schuessler
Mar 24, 2015
Designers
Sorry, We're Not Sorry For Loving This "Sorry For Partying" Tee
Gina Marinelli
Sep 20, 2013
Ad Campaigns
R29 First Look: The Milly Ad Campaign Is 13 Years In The Making
Gina Marinelli
Aug 5, 2013
New York
We Heart Long Weekends: How Our Editors Pack For Summer Escapes
Dunno about y'all, but we here at Refinery29 get to enjoy the time-honored, publishing-industry tradition of "summer Fridays." And believe you us, the
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Drinks! Discounts! Connie! Come Toast The Collaboration Of The Su...
That's right, folks, we're calling it. Even though the first (official) day of the hot season is about three weeks away, we're tagging the Banana
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Exclusive: Get First Dibs On Banana Republic's Milly Collection T...
Well, this is exciting. See, we were quite psyched (as they say) to hear Banana Republic was teaming up with Michelle Smith — the creator of the punchy,
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Mar 08 2013
If you haven't stopped by Bloomingdale's lately, you're due for a catch-up. Shopping-wise, yes, but also to hear from Michelle Smith, designer and founder
by
Sarah Wasilak
Designers
Exclusive: Milly & Sperry Create A Rad Loafer, Cause Spring Fever
We have some really bad news, guys. It is only January — meaning these sweet Sperry Top-Sider loafers and heels designed by Michelle Smith of Milly will
by
Leila Brillson
Shopping
$100 Off 100 Milly Dresses — For Real
Oh Milly, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways: Shift, maxi, sun, mini, halter, sheath — be still, our frock-loving hearts. Known for their
by
Us
Chicago
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 24 2012
We'll take three! Milly for Sperry Topsider is just as adorable as you'd imagine it to be. (The Girls Of Lincoln Park) These gorgeous cupcakes are almost
by
Shani Silver
