The Plus-Size-Friendly Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Now

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on some solid plus-size clothing for hot weather, you’re in luck. Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in hot, and your favorite retailers like Old Navy, ModCloth, Eloquii, Madewell, and more are dishing out DEEP discounts on current stock. As always, you have the expertise of the R29 Shopping team to guide you through these hectic MDW sales.
Whether you’re looking for breezy plus-size dresses, the perfect pair of blue jeans, an itty-bitty bikini, or sandals that won’t quit, we’ve got you covered. Scroll on to check out all the amazing deals your favorite size-inclusive retailers have for you this Memorial Day sales season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Whether you’re looking for breezy plus-size dresses, the perfect pair of blue jeans, an itty-bitty bikini, or sandals that won’t quit, we’ve got you covered. Scroll on to check out all the amazing deals your favorite size-inclusive retailers have for you this Memorial Day sales season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.