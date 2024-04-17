Melissa Barrera Is Stepping Into Her Scream Queen Power With Abigail

Barrera isn’t letting that dismissive attitude stop her. “In the industry, there are very few spaces that are designated for us. So we have to fight for more — not just fight within ourselves to get the few opportunities that they give us, but fight for more spaces,” she explains. “That's why I usually go for roles that are not necessarily written for someone like me, because I know that if I get that space for me, then I can open that door.” And when she succeeds in flipping a character that wasn’t originally written as Latina, a cascade of representation can occur: “If my character has family, they're going to cast them as Latino. If you have a creative that is interested in authentic representation, then they'll hire writers that know the background, that are Latino to authenticate the script. So it just creates more opportunities and that's what I'm focused on.”