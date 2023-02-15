Mansur Gavriel Introduced Me To The Statement Bag Of My Dreams

There's seeing a Mansur Gavriel bag in pictures, and there's owning a Mansur Gavriel bag. And let me tell you, they are completely different experiences. I was under the impression that I didn't need one because I own several bucket bags. But, boy, was I wrong. After being gifted the latest Mansur Gavriel Upcycled Woven Mini Bucket, I realized I had been missing out all these years. Everything from the bag's woven look to its soft texture is significantly different from the hard exterior of Mansur Gavriel's original bucket bag. After testing out the brand's latest design for NYFW, I'm here to declare that the woven mini deserves a spot on the bucket bag pedestal.
To give you a little background on the significance of Mansur Gavriel's bucket bags, the New York-founded L.A.-based brand debuted in 2013 with two styles: the Signature Shopper Tote and the Bucket Bag. Since then, the label has catapulted the style into a must-have piece within the fashion hub. However, it was five more years before I was introduced to the world of Mansur Gavriel.
In one of my college fashion classes, my friend showed me pictures of Mansur Gavriel's signature bag: a sleek Italian leather bucket bag with an adorable cinched top in various colors. It was cute, and I could see the practicality of it for people who were on the move and didn't have time to organize their items — throw what you need in, and fish it right back out. Unfortunately, I didn't hop on the trend until now.
Well, the brand has done it once again, and this time I didn't let my assumptions get the best of me. Read ahead if you're curious about what's so special about this fresh look. Take it from someone who missed out on the brand for five years, and don't dawdle.
Mansur Gavriel has recreated its two iconic styles: the Shopper's Tote and the Bucket Bag with a sustainable twist. The Upcycled Woven Collection features new pieces made with the archived leather trimmings of past bags — an ode to the brand's beginning and a more sustainable future.
The first released item from the collection was the Upcycled Woven Tote, and the Upcycled Woven Mini Bucket Bag is the newest launch. Similarly to the first, the mini bag features a symmetrical woven design, but instead of being multicolored, it has a one-tone exterior like the original bucket bags. Six colorways are offered: Caramel brown, Dahlia pink, Marigold, Black, Bianca white, and the legendary Flamma red — I chose red. For a bag that's hand-woven in Italy, the price, $545, is less expensive than I imagined it'd be. Other luxury bucket bags could be twice or triple the cost.
At first glance, my impression of the bag is that the exterior is beautiful and timeless. It's a different rendition of a classic bucket bag style because most styles have a sturdy leather exterior or are woven from straw, but this one is created from woven leather. The crisscross woven look is eye-catching but not too out there, and it still has that luxe appeal with leather. Did I mention that the texture of the bag is utterly soft, too? It might be my softest one yet. When it comes to the color, the cherry-red pop is gorgeous in the light, and the darker tone is equally beautiful when the sun is hidden. My fiancé kept complimenting the bag, and he's not a big fan of red. I've always wanted a statement bag that gives a little pizzazz and pairs well with any upscale or laid-back 'fit, and I'm glad I found it with Mansur Gavriel.
Styling The Bag: Formal Vs. Casual
What Fits Inside The Bag?
While the title says "mini," I think it's the perfect everyday size. Since the bag isn't structured and is more supple and relaxed, it has so much room. I have another sleek leather mini bucket bag with a cinched top, and I always have trouble playing Tetris to fit my belongings. For the record, I usually only carry four staples: my cardholder, makeup pouch, AirPods, and hand sanitizer. Yet, with the Upcycled Mini Woven Bag, I still have plenty of space for additional knickknacks. (If you carry a lot of things with you and don't have time to organize them into compartments, this is the one for you. It's like Hermione's beaded handbag where she could throw in anything and poke about for what she needs.)
Personally, I'm thrilled my first Mansur Gavriel bag was this one, as it's left me to eye all the other shades. It's become the statement bag of my life. If you don't own one from the brand, might I steer you toward the Upcycled Mini Woven Bag?
