Mansur Gavriel Introduced Me To The Statement Bag Of My Dreams

At first glance, my impression of the bag is that the exterior is beautiful and timeless. It's a different rendition of a classic bucket bag style because most styles have a sturdy leather exterior or are woven from straw, but this one is created from woven leather. The crisscross woven look is eye-catching but not too out there, and it still has that luxe appeal with leather. Did I mention that the texture of the bag is utterly soft, too? It might be my softest one yet. When it comes to the color, the cherry-red pop is gorgeous in the light, and the darker tone is equally beautiful when the sun is hidden. My fiancé kept complimenting the bag, and he's not a big fan of red. I've always wanted a statement bag that gives a little pizzazz and pairs well with any upscale or laid-back 'fit, and I'm glad I found it with Mansur Gavriel.