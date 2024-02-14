The Real Villain Of Madame Web Is Loneliness

It’s a journey that proves to be difficult in Madame Web. The central foursome meet for the first time as strangers on a subway car when Cassie has a vision of the three teens being murdered. Although Cassie helps the trio escape, it’s immediately clear they want nothing to do with each other. Julia shouts that they’re being kidnapped (which, to be fair, is understandable), and once they’ve found temporary safety, Cassie quickly wonders out loud how she can rid herself of the girls. In her mind, she’s fulfilled the burden of responsibility of her vision, and their care is no longer her problem — Julia, Anya, and Mattie can figure the rest out on their own. Even after they all begrudgingly agree to stick together, each of their individual guards are up. No one trusts the others to do right by them.