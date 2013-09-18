Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Liu Wen
Celebrity Style
See Which Top Model (Probably) Nabbed The Apple Watch Campaign
by
Liza Darwin
More from Liu Wen
Designers
Liu Wen & Karlie Kloss Pay Tribute To NYC, Don Coach Fall '13
Gina Marinelli
Sep 18, 2013
Entertainment
Caption This! Liu Wen For
OK! China
, By Jumbo Tsui
Us
May 15, 2013
Makeup
We Want Her Life: Constance Jablonski's Fierce Ping-Pong Battle With Liu Wen
Laurie Espino
Mar 21, 2013
Entertainment
Caption This! Liu Wen For
Vogue
Australia, By Will Davidson
Winning Caption "Ruff travels." — Jill Ryland Runner-up "I told you Apple maps was bad." — Layla June Dog See the rest of the entries here.
by
Us
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Sep 21 2012
Liu Wen is the latest model to participate in rag & bone's DIY project for fall '12. The project asks models to independently photograph and style their
by
Us
Events
Our Q&A With Model Extraordinaire, Liu Wen
We celebrated the influx of new models at New York Fashion Week this morning, but for the afternoon, we decided to take note of one of our favorite FW
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Liu Wen Gets Literary With Tucker's Fall Collection
Gaby Basora, the NYC designer behind indie brand Tucker, is having a damn good year. She's the next designer to score a collaboration with Target for
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Liu Wen Learns How To Swim In This Deliciously Awkward Short Film
Proving that models act awkwardly no matter in what language, Liu Wen takes us on a trip from Chinatown to NYC pool in this Nowness film, where she gets
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted