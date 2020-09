This connection between identity and our fashion choices is at the heart of Kohl's latest launch, a collection of T-shirts that celebrates the diversity of Latinx experiences in America. (It's no coincidence that this drop coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15.) "We all come from different countries," says Gabriela Riveros, a 26-year-old Paraguayan-American and lead designer of the collection. "We wanted to approach this project acknowledging that everyone comes from different backgrounds, we're a bunch of different races and ethnicities."