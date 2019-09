In the day and age where morning yoga ends with a lightning-quick coffee run on the way to work, it's easy to see why the athleisure trend has gathered so much steam. Now, Vancouver-based retailer Kit and Ace is taking that idea one step further. The brand has an equal parts fashion and function formula, much like the Kia Niro , and it's led to something truly revolutionary: a collection that feels as good as it looks. Press play to see what tricks this brand has up its sleeves.