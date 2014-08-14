Skip navigation!
Icona Pop Documentary
Music
I AM ICON: Episode 7, We Got The World
by
Hayden Manders
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 6, Party All Night
Hayden Manders
Aug 14, 2014
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 5, Get Lost
Hayden Manders
Aug 7, 2014
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 4, Just Another Night
Hayden Manders
Jul 31, 2014
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 3, Trouble On The Road
The lifestyle of a pop group is not all glitter, gold, and extensive tour riders. Sure, there are some artists who require $900 titanium straws so they
by
Hayden Manders
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 2, Me & My Girlfriend
For many, working — let alone living — with your best friend is a recipe for disaster. For Caroline and Aino of Icona Pop, however, it's a blessing
by
Hayden Manders
Music
I AM ICON
: Episode 1, Let's Go
What happens in Vegas definitely doesn't stay in Vegas. Alright, maybe for some average Joe and Sue, but in Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo's world? What
by
Hayden Manders
Music
I AM ICON
: The Journey Begins
In the two years since “I Don’t Care (I Love It)” crashed onto the scene, Icona Pop has gone from playing the festival circuit to sold-out arena
by
Hayden Manders
Music
This Is Our Jam: Icona Pop, Garden City Movement, & Lewis Watson ...
With the first week of summer and NYC Pride underway, we're pumped for another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks.
by
Ilana Kaplan
Celebrity Beauty
Icona Pop On Tour Beauty (& We Love It)
Certain things come to mind when we think about touring rock stars: groupies, long hours on the road, and a life free of brown M&Ms (if you're Van
by
Annie Tomlin
Entertainment
We Kicked It With Icona Pop, From FreeFest To NYC
There are some music artists who party, and others who cleverly weave a career out of it. Caroline Hjlet and Aino Jawo of Icona Pop fall into the
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
Stream
This Is... Icona Pop
Right Now
If you've never heard Icona Pop's infectious track "I Love It," we'll assume that you've been living in a fortified lean-to somewhere in the Northwest
by
Matthew Zuras
Living
This Is Our Jam: Angel Haze, Darkside, & A New Icona Pop Party Tune
This week's playlist occupies various corners of the electronic-music world, ranging from bubbly pop to experimental soundscapes. We start off with a
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment News
Icona Pop x Cookie Monster? This Is Your New Summer Jam
Forget Daft Punk and Robin Thicke. There's a new game changer in town and he's bringing you the hottest summer jam around — you know, the one they'll
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Icona Pop's Video Ode To Gal Pals Makes Our Hearts Swell
Argh, it's Monday afternoon, ladies — a bit of a bummer, which is why our lovely pals Icona Pop maybe chose today to release their homage to girl BFFs.
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment
This Is Our Jam: Icona Pop, Fiona Apple, And A Dark Track From Ea...
This week, we take a break from the bright sounds of summer and head for darker territory. We have new tracks from Odd Future wunderkind Earl
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment News
Icona Pop Talks
Girls
, Boys, & Being The Next Big Thing
What is it about Sweden that makes it a breeding ground for music with a particular brand of girl-power awesome? Abba, Ace of Bass, Robyn, and now,
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
Girls Season 2 Episode 3: Icona Pop, Jerky, & Drugs
Annie: I honestly think this was my favorite episode of Girls, ever. Connie: A good drug episode can't really be beat, and this seemed like a
by
Us
Entertainment
This Is Our Jam: Icona Pop, "I Love It"
Swedish duo Icona Pop seems to believe that the best sort of pop is the kind you can’t ignore no matter how hard you try. In keeping with this
by
Nathan Reese
