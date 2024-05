A Dermatologist Set Me Straight On The “Correct” Amount To Spend On SPF

Beauty journalist Twiggy Jalloh rates Green People Sun Lotion SPF 30, $33. “I would be willing to spend more on the product if it has science behind it, for example, if it has an oil-free formula or helps with fading pigmentation and [minimizing] texture,” she says. Only a couple of people who responded said that they would spend more on sunscreen, but like Jalloh, they’re willing to pay more for skin-boosting ingredients and cosmetically elegant formulas. “I think because [sunscreen] is already so hit and miss with white casts, I’m always willing to spend the money to find an SPF that ticks all the boxes,” says beauty writer Ata Owaji-Victor . She adds, “Ahead of a special occasion or an event where I’d be more conscious of my skin texture in photos, I’ll wear the more expensive options I own as I’ve found that they tend to be more skincare focused. I like Chantecaille Dr. Barbara Sturm and La Prairie Murad Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45 is also excellent.” Owaji-Victor says that she leans towards mid-range brands like Supergoop! when she’s feeling less conscious about her skin.