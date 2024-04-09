All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When Gwen Stefani debuted GXVE Beauty in 2022, I had zero chill about it. Her solo album was the soundtrack of my pre-teen years, and I even performed a gym-mandated gymnastics routine to No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” when I was in the sixth grade. (This was pre-social media, and I’ve since made sure that no known video footage of this exists.) And while there are possibly too many celebrity beauty brands these days, hers is one that just makes sense. And just in time for a spring beauty refresh, Stefani is unveiling two new GXVE products that stay true to her mission of making makeup a source of creativity and joy — no beauty school diploma required.
When I received an early sample of GXVE’s new Dewyplump Collagen Lip Gel and Collagen Boosting Cheek Tints, I fear there may have been a mistake; the six shades of each product were exactly the same, and I worry that I’m looking at two sets of the same product. Not so — Stefani intentionally created corresponding shades of hydrating lip oil and liquid blush as perfect pairings for the user: “I really wanted to think about the people out there that may feel a bit scared about how to put on makeup, and I wanted to make something that was beautiful and easy,” she tells me. Below, keep reading for the story behind the new Dewyplump products (which you can get on sale at Sephora right now) — plus Stefani’s glam game-plan for her upcoming Coachella set.
You're perhaps most well-known for your signature eyeliner and red lipstick, but have you always loved blush and glossy lips? It reminds me a lot of your Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album era, which I listened to nonstop.
Gwen Stefani: “I love that you loved the album! That was such a special time in my life. When I first started wearing makeup when I was younger, I was all about a frosty glossy lip. It wasn’t until I tried red lipstick in high school that it started being more of a signature for me. In the last 10 years, I’ve started doing a lighter lip more - nudes and glosses. I go through waves and go back and forth. It’s always great to wear a red lip on stage. That’s what’s so fun - being able to switch it up."
"I love that gloss is having a moment again and I wanted to create something that felt nostalgic, but also modern with a brighter pop of color. I also love blush: I came out with a powder blush, Feelin’ Cheeky Amplifying Blush Duos, at the end of last year that layers with the Dewyplump Cheek Tints. I like to mix up my glam. The campaign we created around this launch is so fun and pop-art inspired. I love the melty visual look of the product.”
"I wanted to create something that everyone can wear, whether you’re a makeup artist or just beginning with makeup. I’ve always liked a cream blush, but the dry-down time on some can be too fast. I love this formula because it’s clean and buildable. Collagen is also great for all skin types, but I personally love the plumping and hydrating aspect of it. There are so many fun ways to layer the shades. You can mix and match the lip and cheek tints or you can color match: If you’re concerned about mixing and matching, just use the lip that aligns with the same color blush.”
Both launches feel so perfect for spring. Tell me about the inspiration behind both, and why you're excited for the GXVE community to try them.
GS: “I’ve learned a lot since starting GXVE. A lot of people are intimidated by makeup and this was the inspiration; I really wanted to think about the people out there that may feel a bit scared about how to put on makeup, and I wanted to make something that was beautiful and easy. The glosses are very comfortable, shiny, and long-wearing. They have a hint of color, so it’s not overwhelming. We created a matching cheek tint, that gives you a glow that is so easy to put on. You literally cannot mess it up."
What have been some of the shades you've been reaching for most often? Anything you can share about the ones you'll be wearing at Coachella this month?
GS: “The two that I have worn the most are Peony, which is a really pretty pink and Marigolds which is an orange glowy color. I mix them. I usually start with Marigolds underneath and at the very top I put Peony. It’s very glowy, moisturizing and hydrating. It has an incredible reflection and makes your skin look dewy. I’ll be wearing my signature red lipstick, Original Recipe, during this year’s Coachella performance, and am excited to debut the Dewyplump Collagen Cheek Tint on stage. It will likely be a game-time decision on show day which shade I end up wearing. For the Coachella festival weekends, we have some GXVE-branded cars that will be driving around Indio and sampling GXVE products to riders. GXVE will also be offering makeup touch-ups to people attending the festival – so much fun!”
