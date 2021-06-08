Dad-Approved Father’s Day Gifts At Every Budget (From $8 & Up)

While it's classic American-sitcom fodder to think dads don’t care as much about gifts and arbitrary holidays, they certainly appreciate an honorable mention just as much as moms do. So, it’s our duty to shower them with all the love and swag that they so deserve on Father's Day — even if it’s just with a three-pack of compression socks or some fanatically reviewed cocktail peanuts. To help you on your June 20 shopping quest, we've lined up a bunch of very good Father's Day gifts by budget.
Many dads may revel in department store banners for lawnmower sales or the best grills on offer at Home Depot but we're taking a break from the usual “practical” gift routine. A little nudge towards modernity never hurt anyone — and, best-case scenario, your pops may wind up finding his life completely enhanced by those quirky beer accessories, that hi-tech air fryer, and maybe even this new-fangled “All the birds” brand he keeps reading about. Whether you've only got $8 in your wallet or a slightly heftier sum saved up (plus five siblings who are willing to pitch in), we’re supplying you with a by-budget guide to all the cool guy gift ideas he deserves this Father's Day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.