Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Electric Daisy Carnival
Shopping
Your Sartorial Survival Guide To EDC
by
Alison Ives
More from Electric Daisy Carnival
Shopping
DJ Eva Shaw Remixes Your Fall Wardrobe
Alison Ives
Sep 3, 2014
Music
The 5 Acts You Can't Miss At Electric Daisy Carnival
Hayden Manders
Jun 17, 2014
Los Angeles
11 Reasons You Need A Vegas Vacation
Ali Hoffman
Jun 11, 2014
Music
The 20 Songs You'll Definitely Hear At Electric Daisy Carnival 2014
Electric dance music is repetitive. There, we said it. It's brash and it's in your face, but it's rooted in a sonic history rich with escapism and
by
Hayden Manders
Fashion
20 Ways To Get Your EDC Rave On
How's everyone doing on this Festival Tracker train? Having fun? Getting plenty of sun? Beating the heat? Great. Because, as much as we love our frayed
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
21 Warm-Weather Boots To Dance In All Festival Season Long
With Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lolla, and a whole slew of other music fests coming down the pipeline this summer, it's time to get serious about mastering
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
17 Next-Level Hair Accessories To Top Off Your Festival Look
With Coachella kicking off today, we're sure you've already nailed your own unique festival look. But, what will truly set you apart from the pack is some
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
10 Festival Outfits You WON'T Regret
It’s finally here: Festival season is officially upon us. And, while you may be strategically planning your dream schedule (Solange? Skrillex? Pharrell?
by
Bobby Schuessler
Entertainment
EDM Is BACK (According To NYC's Electric Daisy Carnival)
If Coachella wasn't enough of an indication that Electronic Dance Music is back and here to stay, then last weekend's Electric Daisy Carnival in New
by
Hayden Manders
Hair
Musical Manes: 7 Rad 'Dos For Rocking Out
Hot, sweaty, dirty, sticky, frenzied — no, we're not describing a Girls sex scene. These are the conditions you can expect if you're attending any one
by
Megan McIntyre
Entertainment
Raving Mad: Hollywood Party People Protest Velvet-Roped Premiere
No true resident of Los Angeles is a stranger to being turned away from parties and clubs, but hundreds of ravers were apparently fed up with the velvet
by
Lexi Nisita
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted