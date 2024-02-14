I’m A Dermatologist & I Self-Diagnosed My Skin Cancer

I have a South Asian background and no one in my family has ever had skin cancer. Protecting yourself from the sun is not something that we had ever talked about as kids. I also played soccer my whole life and never wore sunscreen during matches. It wasn’t baked into my culture as something that was important. We tell patients that those with lighter skin tones are more likely to develop skin cancer, but the reality is that you can develop skin cancer no matter what your skin tone is and everyone should protect their skin from the sun. Since my diagnosis, I’ve become very particular about taking care of my skin and I get regular mole checks once a year. In fact, I’m pretty paranoid now. For men, the most common site for skin cancer is the back and for women it’s the legs. These areas are more challenging to see, so it’s always important to check your body. As well as regular checks, I wear sunscreen every single day, especially on my face and hands and anywhere that is getting sun exposure.