Score 30% Off This “Quiet Luxury” Luggage That Never Goes On Sale (‘Til Now)

Even if you're not ready to upgrade your suitcase collection, you shouldn't sleep on Carl Friedrik's travel accessories . It's jam-packed with lovely leather goods that have been made even more affordable with the 30% discount. We are particularly drawn to the Easton leather passport cover and the Walden Bi-Fold Wallet , both of which are solid options if you're stressed about getting the right travel gifts for the men in your life. Another must-have from this sale? The compression packing cubes . They're designed to fit right in the Carl Friedrik carry-on suitcases.