Score 30% Off This “Quiet Luxury” Luggage That Never Goes On Sale (‘Til Now)

Calling all Succession fans, "quiet luxury" travelers, or just anyone looking to score a good deal on a fresh set of rolling luggage: We've got some great news up our sleeves. Carl Friedrik, the travel brand behind the Roy family's classy luggage in Succession has announced its biggest sale to date. From November 24 to November 27, Carl Friedrik is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This is a pretty big deal since the brand has not done a sale at any other point this year. In our Carl Friedrik luggage review, we talked about how we were utterly impressed with the carry-on's high-quality hardware and stylish appearance, which is comparable to top-end designer luggage brands but at half the price ($465). With the 30% deal, this gorgeous bag can now be carted for $365. Ahead, we round up all the Carl Friedrik buys worth setting an early alarm for come November 24.
The star attraction of this Black Friday sale line-up is undoubtedly the Carl Friedrik hard-sided suitcases. Fans of Succession will recognize The Carry-On and Check-In styles: They kept popping throughout the show as Logan Roy's go-to business travel luggage. With a durable but lightweight polycarbonate case and Italian accents, the suitcase makes a fantastic long-term investment piece.
Carl Friedrik's leather weekender bags and briefcases also rank high on our list of products that make perfect luxury travel gifts. This claim is backed by our favorite Succession characters, too. The Palissy weekender bag is often spotted in Shiv Roy's travel entourage, while Gerri has been seen carrying around the Palissy Briefcase. Meanwhile, the Compact Weekender is crafted in a buttery-soft nubuck leather and is a more affordable option.
Even if you're not ready to upgrade your suitcase collection, you shouldn't sleep on Carl Friedrik's travel accessories. It's jam-packed with lovely leather goods that have been made even more affordable with the 30% discount. We are particularly drawn to the Easton leather passport cover and the Walden Bi-Fold Wallet, both of which are solid options if you're stressed about getting the right travel gifts for the men in your life. Another must-have from this sale? The compression packing cubes. They're designed to fit right in the Carl Friedrik carry-on suitcases.
