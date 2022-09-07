I Tried A ‘Body Doubling’ App To Help With Focus – It’s Weird But It Works

To clarify, my love of body doubling isn’t an advert in favour of working back in busy offices. I’ve just accepted that I may need people more than others do. It’s hard to admit. Truthfully, I like being good at everything and enjoy solo sports like running where I only have to rely on myself. Accepting that I may need help in periods of feeling overwhelmed isn’t something I’ve wanted to embrace. But, that’s the thing about body-doubling, it doesn’t require someone to be an active participant in your tasks or to-do list, but having someone there — a strong, unflappable anchor amongst the chaos — reminds you that you have got this and they’ll be right here to watch you do it.