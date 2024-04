8 Vitamin C Serums Experts Actually Use, From $15

There is a staggering amount of vitamin C products available on the market, and certainly lots more budget-friendly choices compared to just a few years ago. This is especially true for the serum category, which for many people is a gateway product to the active ingredient. With our exposure to sunlight and pollution set to climb in the warmer months ahead, we have tapped trusted skincare professionals and editors for their go-to vitamin C serums. Read ahead for their tried-and-true recommendations that will work across different budgets and skin types.