12 Useful Gifts For Your Most Adventurous Friends

Adventurous travelers can be among the hardest people to shop for; they tend to prefer experiences over things and probably have a souvenir collection that makes the candle you were thinking of buying them feel blasé. So what’s an anxious present-buying friend or relative to do? Double down on their passion for wanderlust.
Ahead, a gift guide for all the adventure seekers in your life — from outdoor campers to solo trippers, bucket-list completers, or all of the above. Scroll on to cross a nomad off your holiday list in travel-savvy style.
