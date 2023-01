Say Hello To The LBD’s Edgy Twin: The Leather Dress

Also, while some silhouettes might feel a bit more daring thanks to their sleek and fitted appearance, they can be styled up or down. For instance, you can jazz it up with accessories like a belt and a matching leather handbag for a chic 'fit, or pair low-heel booties with a mini dress instead of platform heels for a more daytime look. We've uncovered a plethora of pieces in various colors, cuts, and designs in both real and faux vegan leather. So tap into your inner rock-chic vibe with one of the mini, midi, or long-sleeve options ahead. Get ready to look and feel your best in a new leather dress.