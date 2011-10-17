Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Yasemin Turker
Makeup
Beauty Secrets From 3 Hair And Makeup Pros
Yasemin Turker
Oct 17, 2011
Makeup
3 Stunning New Ways To Update Your Eyeliner
Yasemin Turker
Sep 30, 2011
Skin Care
The 7 Lip Balms Top Models Use!
Yasemin Turker
Sep 28, 2011
Hair
Rad Or Bad: Would You Put Colored Powder On Your Hair?
Fans of mess-making, lend us your hair: We're fascinated with the Holi-inspired hair shown at Thakoon's show. Created by French hairstylist (and
by
Yasemin Turker
Makeup
Rad Or Bad: Would You Go For The Gold? Yellow-Gold Eyeshadow, Tha...
On our (un)official Scale of Boldness, wearing yellow eyeshadow comes in at around a six out of 10. It’s definitely a statement, especially when you
by
Yasemin Turker
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Are Fake Freckles Dotty Or Spot-On?
While the '90s saw an entire generation of women faking beauty spots courtesy of Cindy Crawford, now it’s all about grabbing your brown eyeliner
by
Yasemin Turker
Makeup
3 Makeup Trends From The Fall Campaigns To Try!
Before you file the latest September issues into the "read it, loved it, saving it" pile, we invite you to take one last look at the advertising campaigns
by
Yasemin Turker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted