Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
William Rauscher
Entertainment
The Top 20 Albums Of 2010
Jonathan Forgang
Dec 31, 2010
Entertainment
Instant Replay: Spring's Playlist Is Here!
Ed Droste
Apr 14, 2010
Entertainment
The 20 Best Albums of 2009--Complete With Downloads!
Us
Dec 23, 2009
Entertainment
Christmas Jingles: Box Set Stocking Stuffers
It's not too late to pick up a bundle of musical gifts for your Holiday shopping. With these boxed sets, planting some tunes under the tree is a cinch.
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
Sound Tracking: Sebastien Tellier, Buddha Machine 2.0, Clipse, an...
Sex Machine: French beardo-loverman Sebastien Tellier brings his horny, synth-drenched funk to Le Pouisson Rouge on December 11 in support of his new
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
Sound Tracking: Animal Collective, cousin cole & pocketknife, and...
Zoophilia: Beloved sonic alchemists Animal Collective have just announced winter tour dates (New York is January 20, btw) to support their upcoming ninth
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
Sound Tracking: Grace Jones Returns, Blackblack Morning Light, Gi...
Full of Grace: Saints be praised! The hiatus of art-disco and avant fashion icon Grace Jones comes to an end when her new studio album, Hurricane, drops
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
Sound-tracking: iPhone's New Druggy Sensation, A Teen that Talks ...
iPhone in Wonderland: The brainchild of a few gadget-loving Europeans, RjDj is a groundbreaking new iPhone app that transforms your surroundings into
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
This Week in Soundtracking: Kanye, Deerhunter, and a Free Hot Chi...
This week, we've got some new dance music, hard-hitting psych-pop, good old-fashioned hip-hop for you. First off, Kanye West's (above) new album drops on
by
William Rauscher
Entertainment
Sound-Tracking—CMJ, Gang Gang Dance, DJ Greg Wilson At Sant...
After years of steady dues paying, underground art-rockers Gang Gang Dance (above and below) are having a moment: The just-released Saint Dymphna, their
by
William Rauscher
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted