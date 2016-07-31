Skip navigation!
Victor Prado
Styling Tips
The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Hemming Your Jeans
Allison Daniels
Jul 31, 2016
Styling Tips
How Fashion People Do Travel Style
Calvy Click
Nov 23, 2015
Styling Tips
The Cool-Girl Denim DIY You Haven't Tried
Allison Daniels
Apr 24, 2015
Styling Tips
This Jacket Cost HOW Much?
When it comes to seasons, we'll admit we play favorites. The second the thermometer hit 40, we stuffed our puffer in a deep, dark corner of our closet
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
The Subtle Way To Make Your Cutoffs Stand Out
It was a long, cold winter, but — hallelujah — the time has finally come to break out the tank tops and short shorts. Looking at our love-worn
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
The Coolest Way To Customize Your Jeans
Whatever the denim trend of the moment is, we're bound to have a pair — or three. Problem is, so does everyone else. But, instead of looking like
by
Allison Daniels
