Valerie Suter
Stores
Thistle & Clover Holds Open Call For Aspiring Von Furstenbergs
Valerie Suter
Jan 28, 2009
Shopping
Made to Measure: Gloves That Let You Break All the Rulers
Valerie Suter
Jan 28, 2009
Politics
Double Exposed: Tierney Gearon's EXPLOSURE Photo Exhibit
Valerie Suter
Jan 26, 2009
Shopping
Taschen Rereleases "Temple of Flora," and We Get Floral Fever
When we heard that Taschen, the eminent purveyor of fine art books, is rereleasing Robert John Thornton's masterpiece The Temple of Flora (first published
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Diane von Furstenberg Teaches CFDA Winner Alex Wang a Lesson
We have to take a minute to revel in the news that DVF has been anointed Alex Wang's mentor as part of his enviable CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winnings. We
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Band of Outsiders And Sperry Top-Sider Reunite!
We fell in love with boat shoes all over again when Band of Outsiders got their hands on the perennial favorite last year, so when we heard a while back
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Furrific! The Coolest Trapper Hats For Men, Women, and Babies...
Perfect for the winter weather, trapper hats bring to mind the rugged American frontier (or Dr. Zhivago… you commie), the well-lined trapper hat is as
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Locked Out! Key Rings for Everyone on Your List
Along with the all too frequent phenomenon of disappearing socks (a riddle-wrapped-in-an-enigma if there ever was one), we also occasionally find
by
Marjon Carlos
Stores
French Flutter: Black Butterflies Take Over at Dior Homme
Step into the Dior Homme boutique in Paris any time until the end of this month and you'll find yourself surrounded by 9,000 black butterflies, affixed
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Countin' Down the Days... The Coolest Calendars for 2009
Can you believe that the new year is just around the corner? Us neither. We're already starting to think of resolutions, and one we're definitely prepared
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Bring on the Brass: Bangles by Manreet Deol
When we came across Manreet Deol's elegant, but raw, aluminum jewelry last summer, we were rightfully blown away by the sheer organic beauty of it all. So
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Is Nashville the New L.A.? More Southern Hospitality at Billy Rei...
We've just heard that CFDA-winner and sophisticated southerner Billy Reid has opened his seventh boutique in Nashville's Hill Center. The shop features
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Charms on the Cheap: Amazing Jewelry Under $100
More great gift ideas to amp up your holiday shopping...Want to bestow some utterly cool invaluable valuables upon friends and loved ones this Holiday
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Soft Spot: Tread Lightly in the Coolest Slippers for the Holidays
More great gift ideas to amp up your holiday shopping... One of the best parts about the cold weather rolling in is definitely indulging in cozy
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Loomstate Looms: Rogan Gregory for Target, Again!
For the first time in the history of Target's Go International, the retail goliath has invited a designer back for more—Rogan Gregory's eco-sensitive
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Boxes for Baubles: Four Covetable Jewelry Cases
With the gift-giving season almost upon us, we've been trying to apply some outside-the-box thinking to what's going into those gift boxes, and now we've
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Shutting Up Shop: Imitation of Christ is History
It's sad but we can't say we're surprised—after all, when Tara Subkoff sold her brainchild, Imitation of Christ, to Sass & Bide CEO Josh Sparks back in
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Less Is More: 30+ Cheapy-Chic Sales Under $100
It's the best of times and worst of times for fashionistas-turned-recessionistas everywhere. With the economy still in a general state of upheaval, we're
by
Valerie Suter
Stores
More
Monocle
Merch!
Monocle
Opens First Shop in...
Fresh on the heels of opening its own branded newsstand in London this summer, Monocle, the art and culture-cum-business/current affairs international
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Rayder Reunion! From the Gap to Barneys, the Model Sisters Resurf...
While everyone else was freaking out over Comme at H&M, we were secretly loving the new campaign images featuring Missy Rayder. More and more, she's
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
X-Ray Expressions: Natalia Brilli's Inside-Out Accessories
We admit it—our world was turned inside out when we first came across the understated quirkiness of Natalia Brilli's spring 09 black leather accessories
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Michelle and Jackie: First Ladies Paired in Style
Amidst all the vociferous commentary regarding Michelle Obama's wardrobe, the comparisons made between the future first lady's fashion sense and that of
by
Valerie Suter
Trends
I Spy A New Street Trend: Eyes Without a Face
The latest trend to catch our eye? Mysterious roving peepers we keep spotting in unexpected places. We love Rachel Comey's eye prints for fall, La
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Stars and Stripes: Claw Money's Pro-American Starter Jacket
Claw Money, the New York graffiti artist and designer extraordinaire, has been hard at work revamping the Starter jacket with a "touch of Claw Money
by
Valerie Suter
Fashion
For the Fashion Forward: Revolve's FORWARD Launches, Discount for...
We're very happy to report that one of our favorite online fashion retailers, REVOLVEClothing, launched its new designer collections site,
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Day of the Dead: Exoskeletons for Spring '09
It's rare that talk of skeletons on the runway is in reference to the clothes and not the models, but today the Huffington Post drew our attention to
by
Valerie Suter
Politics
Kate Makes It Great: Kate Moss' Christmas '08 Collection for Topshop
Kate Moss' eighth collection for Topshop hit stores today, launching online at 6am (British time—woe is us). Like her previous collections, the line is
by
Valerie Suter
Fashion
Nwbi's New Shoes: Nine West and New Balance Team Up
We've just learned that Nine West and New Balance have paired up to produce a collection that will—you guessed it—walk the fine line between comfort
by
Valerie Suter
Fashion
Arms Control? Artysm's Got Something Up Its Sleeves
Sometimes things land in our inbox that we don't know quite what to make of but are worth a mention. Case in point: Artysm's puzzling pullovers and
by
Valerie Suter
Shopping
Chain Reaction: Link Love for Yokoo's Scarves
With the cold weather now undeniably upon us we're always on the lookout for things that will help us lock-in the heat. Fortunately, this quest has just
by
Valerie Suter
