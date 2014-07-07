Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Theo Kogan
Makeup
The Perfect Shadow For Your Eye Color
Jada Wong
Jul 7, 2014
Makeup
How To Fake Flawless Skin In
Seconds
Jada Wong
Jul 1, 2014
Makeup
Get A Perfect Cat-Eye Every. Single. Time.
Jada Wong
Jun 24, 2014
Makeup
3 Easy Steps For That Lit-From-Within Glow
We all know the key to dewy, radiant skin is to drink a ton of water and get a ton of sleep. But, when the daily grind of life — and a late night or two
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5
New
Ways To Use Your Eyeshadow
Lipstick is meant for your lips, blush goes on your cheeks, and eyeshadow is for your eyelids, right? Well, not exactly. In fact, those single-hue pans
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Problem Skin Doesn't Stand A Chance Against This Trick
Trying to cover up a blemish with makeup can lead to what is known as (at least by us) the Vicious Concealer Cycle — it seems the more you apply, the
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
How To Fix A Makeup Mistake Without Ruining All Your Hard Work
If there's anything worse than making a makeup goof, it's making a makeup goof when you've already done almost all of your makeup. Wether it's a cat-eye
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
3, 2, 1: Cover Up Blemishes In A Snap
Anyone with problematic skin can attest that covering up blemishes and blotches is usually a grueling routine that involves layering products à la Lady
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Master The Easiest Smoky Eye
Ever
The smoky eye is a classic beauty look, but there's a fine line between expertly-smudged peepers and straight-up panda eyes. Even we get tripped up
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Bold Lips That Won't Budge
We can honestly say that we've never met a bold lip we didn't love. There's something about a bright, dramatic color that just fills our makeup-loving
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Layer Your Shadows For A Truly Eye-Catching Look
One should never underestimate the power of layering. Just as a cool vest can turn a basic tee into something more impactful, so, too, can using both
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Waterlining Tips That Won't Make You Cry
Waterlining — that is, using an eyeliner on the inner rims of your eyes — can be a daunting technique to master. We don't know too many people who are
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Mascara Moves That Will Make Your Lashes Like Woah
Of all the makeup gizmos and gadgets at our disposal, mascara seems like the biggest no-brainer. Just swipe and go, no? Well, yes, but there's more to it
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Go Bright With 5 Fun Makeup Looks
Gray skies — and gray sweater — again? We're not sure about you, but it seems that when the winter doldrums descend, we find ourselves living in a
by
Tara Rasmus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted