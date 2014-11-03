Skip navigation!
Teresa Tobat
Fitness
Inspired By The NYC Marathon? Here Are 10 Beginner-Friendly Races You Can Tackle
Teresa Tobat
Nov 3, 2014
Fitness
The Active Girl's Guide To Chic Summer Swimsuits
Teresa Tobat
Jul 9, 2014
Fitness
The Absolute Best Sneaker For You
Teresa Tobat
May 15, 2014
Fitness
7 Ways To Look Gorgeous At The Gym
Finding the ideal outfit for your next fitness class can be a real drag. You ask yourself: What do I wear? Will this ride up during class? Will it stay on
by
Teresa Tobat
Fitness
10 Leggings Perfect For Spring Workouts
Leggings are the ultimate staple of every fit fashionista’s closet. After all, what other garment can take you seamlessly from the gym to the grocery
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
7 Insanely Tough D.C. Workouts To Get You Pumped
Whoa, it's March — what happened to February? If you've let your New Year’s resolutions fall by the wayside over the past two months, don't stress —
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
9 Sexy Spots For A Grown-Up Night Out
Now that V-Day is behind us, we can get back to regularly scheduled programming — and by that, we mean intimate, romantic dates that aren't prompted by
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
Ice Capades: DC's Best Outdoor Rinks
If you've watched the Winter Olympic Games, oh, ever, then you already know the figure-skating competition is pretty much the best part. The theatrics,
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
6 Ways To Get Your Movie Fix — For Free
We know, we know. You’ve already been bombarded with a laundry list of must-see movies. The end of the year always means that Hollywood is working
by
Teresa Tobat
Food & Drinks
Get In The Holiday Spirit With These Festive DIY Cocktails
We really want to make a Christmas spirit(s) joke right now, but we'll spare you. Instead, we'll just serve up the good stuff: three simple recipes for
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
8 Places To See Dazzling Holiday Lights In D.C.
It's Christmas Eve, and we're hoping that your plans involve some well-deserved time off. If you've written "soak up every last drop of holiday cheer" on
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
3 Perfect Day Trips For A Pre-Holiday Escape
Just because the holidays — and the accompanying travel — are on the horizon doesn't mean you can't sneak away for some low-key exploring. (And that
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
Day Pass: Your Go-To Guide For Exploring Middleburg
Just an hour's drive from the District, Middleburg beckons with lush pastoral views, quaint shops, and one of the newest, biggest, and most luxurious
by
Teresa Tobat
Fitness
5 Super-Sexy Workouts That'll Get You Fit
Looking sexy and working out don't usually go hand-in-hand — not unless you're a Shape mag model. But we’re here to assure you that, yes, it is
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
Drink Up: Where To Get Your Local Beer Fix
From full-fledged restaurants to neighborhood Cheers-esque bars, the DMV's burgeoning crop of craft breweries not only pour original, handcrafted beers,
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
11 Delicious BBQ Spots — Get Hungry!
BBQ is summer's quintessential grub — a true patio party wouldn’t be complete without it. And lucky for you, the D.C. area is home to some top-notch
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
7 Delicious Treats For Summer's Last Days
The summer sun is still burning bright, but we won't be sizzling for much longer. That means it's time to take advantage of the frozen treats that can
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
12 Workouts To Jumpstart Your Routine & Get You In Shape, Stat!
UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 6. After weeks of sweating through the same old workout, even the most dedicated gym junkie can slide
by
Teresa Tobat
Washington DC
Barre Hopping: 4 Local Spots To Try The Latest Fitness Craze
We can safely say that D.C. has finally made it as a barre town, especially now that Pure Barre is set to open in Dupont on Friday. The boom in
by
Teresa Tobat
