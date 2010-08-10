Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Taylor Thompson
Entertainment
Get Your LOL Fix This Week In L.A.
Taylor Thompson
Aug 10, 2010
Los Angeles
A.P.C. Madras Heads To Urban Outfitters
Taylor Thompson
Aug 10, 2010
Los Angeles
Second Annual Korean BBQ Cook-Off Hits Downtown
Taylor Thompson
Aug 6, 2010
Los Angeles
Best Dressed Celebrity Kids
If celebrity style coverage is getting to be too much for you, might we suggest downsizing—literally. Stylelist.com is currently conducting a poll in
by
Taylor Thompson
Los Angeles
Henry Holland Teams Up With SoCal Surf Brand Roxy
Target isn't the only mega-brand that is collaboration happy: L.A.-based brand Roxy is teaming up with everyone's fave slogan-loving designer, Henry
by
Taylor Thompson
Los Angeles
Kenneth Anger Teams Up With Missoni
Missoni just opened up their first Beverly Hills boutique earlier this year, and for fall, they are playing with Tinseltown's favorite medium for their
by
Taylor Thompson
Los Angeles
Cali's Secret In-N-Out Recipe Revealed
While In-N-Out Burger is a widely known Cali staple and a reliable trump card in the East-versus-West debate, local L.A. burger aficionados know that
by
Taylor Thompson
Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan Co-Stars With ShamWow Guy
Before the infamous incarceration, Lindsay Lohan starred in a movie directed by Vince Shlomi, whom you might recognize as the ShamWow! guy. Lohan, clad
by
Taylor Thompson
Los Angeles
Charlotte Ronson On L.A., Taylor Momsen's Galliano Ad, And Comic-...
Nevermind! Looks like Amanda Bynes wants to take back that announcement she made via Twitter that she is quitting the acting game just in time to promote
by
Taylor Thompson
Los Angeles
Kid Cudi For Urban Outfitters, SBE Revamps Gladstones, And Marc J...
Kid Cudi, Best Coast, and Rostam Batmanglij collaborate in this little ditty for Converse. (UrbanOutfitters) SBE Entertainment Group revamps iconic
by
Taylor Thompson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted