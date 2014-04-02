Skip navigation!
Stephanie Bassos
Chicago
Inside The Quirky Offices Of Groupon
Rebecca Taras
Apr 2, 2014
Style Stalking
About Town With Chicago's Talk-Show Darling
Rebecca Taras
Mar 5, 2014
Chicago
Inside The Eclectic Pad Of Chicago's Vintage Queen
Rebecca Taras
Feb 25, 2014
Chicago
5 Cute Couples Share Their Love Stories
There are many things that make us proud to be a Chicagoan, including gorgeous architecture and mind-blowing cuisine — pizza included, thank you very
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
This Blogger's Style Is Music To Our Ears
While there are a bevy of bloggers who specialize in one topic, Chelsea Cankar couldn't choose between her two passions: fashion and music. So, she
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
I DIY: 2 New Summer Hairdos To Try Now
As much as we would love to rock intricate coiffs or gorgeous, loose waves every day of the week, getting regular blowouts just doesn't fit into our
by
Seija Rankin
Chicago
3 Stationery Stores To Get Lost In For Hours
We all have our shopping guilty pleasures. Certain boutiques, aisles, and racks catch our eye—suddenly, we're hooked for hours. And nothing sucks us in
by
Shani Silver
Makeup
DIY Beauty: Try This Classic Night-Out Look
If your beauty routine is feeling a little...routine, it's time to wake it up with a little extra glam. Sometimes the best way to try something new is to
by
Shani Silver
Makeup
How To Pull Off 3 More Tricky Makeup Trends
Keeping up with cool, seasonally savvy makeup trends is one thing. Pulling them off is quite another. We know you love it when we break things down into
by
Shani Silver
Beauty
3 Tricky Makeup Moves To Master
You love the look of a perfectly glammed-up face, but to achieve it, you're thinking you'd probably have to call in a small army. Allow us to dispel
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Winner's Circle: Our Contest Winner Cashes In At Roslyn
We're always tempting you with cool giveaways and discounts, and we want to be very clear when we say you can actually win them. Our first Refinery29
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Party Snaps From Our R29 Chicago Launch Blow-Out!
Pretty ladies, yummy drinks, and a whole lot of shopping! Our Chicago launch bash at Roslyn was all that and more thanks to all the lovely locals that
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Top 10 Looks From Our Chicago Launch Party!
Chicago, we've arrived! At long last, Refinery29 Chicago is here, and, let's just say we're so ready to bring you all the bestest fashion and lifestyle
by
Shani Silver
