Shilpi Tomar
Hair
3 Awesome DIY Updos For Super-Curly Hair
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Aug 24, 2011
San Francisco
First Look: Pac Height's Top-Secret Shopping Spot Highlight Store
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Aug 16, 2011
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Local Boho Babe Shows Off Her Summer-To-Fall Must-Haves
Angela Tafoya
Aug 16, 2011
San Francisco
First Look: Levi's Dapper Chef Uniforms For Saison
It’s pretty easy to understand why we’re absolutely enamored with the Mission-based eatery Saison. With its stellar cuisine, intoxicating rustic
by
Angela Tafoya
Entertainment
First Look: Temescal Alley Barbershop Opens In Oakland
Now East Bay guys won't have to venture into the city to get a reasonably priced haircut in a super-charming settling. This change is thanks to the
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Home
A Local It Girl Shows Us Her Over-The-Top Oakland Pad
While S.F. has its share of PYTs, one of the coolest is definitely Rebecca Goldschmidt, the artsy lady behind the super-fun blog and e-shop Big Things.
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Designers
Studio Stalker! Inside Martha Davis' Super-Cool Hayes Valley Work...
One of the most talented designers residing in San Francisco, shoemaker Martha Davis is loved locally and beyond for her functional-yet-mega-fashionable
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Designers
My S.F.: Tellason's Denim Masters Show Us Their City Faves
Continuing San Francisco’s rich tradition of jean-making in a major way, Tony Patella and Pete Searson, the dudes behind Tellason denim, have been
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Peep S.F.'s First Madewell—Plus An Exclusive Chat With J.Crew CE...
Madewell says hello to San Francisco with its new location on the first floor of the Westfield Centre. One of the most revered visionaries in the
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Makeup
3 Hot Makeup Trends Modeled By A Trio Of Local PYT's
It can be hard translating runway makeup trends to reality, especially when the models walking down the catwalk look nothing like you. To help you out,
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
F.S.C. Barber Launches The Hangover Treatment Facial
New Valencia Street spot F.S.C. Barber (which shares a space with Freeemans Sporting Club men’s store) just launched a new facial for the fellas dubbed
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Straw Launches Hopscotch Happy Hour!
We've already showcased the crazy, carnival-inspired cocktail menu from Hayes Valley resto Straw, and now it looks like you can sip those exact
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
The Most Adorable Shop Dogs In San Francisco
No doubt about it, San Francisco is a dog-lovers' city. And not only are our pooches grinning wide as they run leash-less through our lovely parks,
by
Lorraine Sanders
San Francisco
Get Something Shiny At The Gemini Jewels Trunk Show Tonight!
We know you've been stocking up on cute shorts and dresses this summer, but what about some shiny little things to add to your jewelry box? Russian Hill
by
Shilpi Tomar
Fashion
10 Hot Bathing Suits Under $50
Unless you’re boarding Diddy’s (ahem, Swag’s) yacht, there’s really no reason to pay an arm and a leg for an itsy-bitsy bathing suit that’s
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
6 Solid Sales For The Weekend
Zara Summer has officially begun, but we all know S.F. gets nippy no matter what the season. Luckily, Zara's semi-annual sale is now on and a bevy of
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Grab The Kiddies! Gigi + Rose Celebrate One Year In Biz In Ghirar...
The super-adorable shop Gigi + Rose is throwing a sure-to-be-adorable anniversary party tonight to celebrate its first year of biz in historic Ghirardelli
by
Shilpi Tomar
Fashion
27 Rainbow-Tastic Wardrobe Essentials To Celebrate Pride!
San Francisco’s most festive celebration, Pride 2011, kicks off this weekend with the mammoth Pink Saturday street party in the Castro and the historic
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Fete The Opening Of Melissa Joy Manning's Berkeley Bauble Shop!
If you haven't been to Melissa Joy Manning's beautiful new Berkeley boutique yet, let us suggest you do so in the very near future. And there's no better
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Shotwell Throws One Last Party In Union Square
As everyone knows by now, sprawling indie boutique Shotwell is moving from Union Square to the Mission and is closing up shop any day now. To celebrate
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Endless Summer Sale at Fancy French Cologne!
As luck would have it, just when the temps start to heat up, the summer sales also start flying! The latest deal is from local e-retailer Fancy French
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Press: Works On Paper Celebrates Esopus Magazine
If you haven't checked out the new print-loving shop Press: Works on Paper in Noe Valley yet, tonight is a great opportunity. Local author and artist
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Berkeley Babe Shows Us Her Go-To Summer Outfits
Who’s the next super-big San Francisco blogger? Our money’s on Kathleen Murillo of Inspirafashion, a Berkeley-based gal wise well beyond her years,
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Get A Free Shoeshine At F.S.C. Barber This Weekend
Guys: We're going out on a limb here and assuming your shoes haven't seen a lot of love over the past few years—but you can reverse that cycle this
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Rock Out At The Park Branch Library Tonight
What do music icons Elvis, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Nico, Jimi Hendrix, and The Clash have in common? They all jumped on the silver screen
by
Shilpi Tomar
Makeup
Molly Ringwald Randomly Coming to S.F. Tonight!
Still got a thing for '80s teen powerhouse Molly Ringwald? If so, get yourself to the Marina tonight, where, oddly enough, the actress will be making an
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Beatin' It: Michael Jackson Flash Mob Dance Lessons Tonight!
One great thing about Michael Jackson's amazing dance moves is that they never really go out of style. Tonight, you can master the hip-thrusts and
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
Peep San Francisco’s Past Through Film
Curious to see what the streets of San Francisco looked like between the ‘30s and ‘60s? Then you’re in luck. Tonight the San Francisco Museum and
by
Shilpi Tomar
San Francisco
9 Local County Fairs to Get Your Yee-haw On This Summer!
From San Mateo to Marin, there's a great county fair within spitting distance of San Francisco this summer! Mark your calendars with the help of this
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Home
Finally! A Stylish Place To Stash Those Magazine Stacks
Like many fashion obsessives, we've got stacks and stacks of magazines piling up in what seems like every corner. Luckily, California Home + Design has
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
