Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sami Drasin
Beauty
Lizzo Is The Beauty Icon We Need Right Now
Erika Stalder
Aug 21, 2017
Living
Inside Ashley Greene's Perfect L.A. Day
Calvy Click
Aug 6, 2015
Movies
How Asian Actors Are Finally Breaking The Sidekick Stereotype
David Yi
Jan 15, 2015
Los Angeles
Super-Fast Makeup DIYs To Help You Get Ready In A
Flash
If you haven't heard of Kelly Frye yet, commit her name to memory now. The on-the-rise actress and Texas native only just arrived on the scene, but
by
Ali Hoffman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted