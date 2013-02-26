Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sam Horine
Street Style
The Glamourai Models 4 High-Impact Ensembles
Kristian Laliberte
Feb 26, 2013
Street Style
WWD's It Girl Accessories Editor Models 4 Blinged-Out Looks
Seija Rankin
Dec 9, 2012
My Style
Inside Countess LuAnn's Chic UWS Apartment — C'est La Vie!
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 24, 2012
New York
Inside Photog Poppy De Villeneuve's Quirky Fort Greene Brownstone
We like to consider ourselves champions of fabulous (and fabulously strong) women. Spying super-successful chicas kicking booty in the world while being
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Shutterbug Candice Lake's 4 Picture-Perfect Looks
During Fashion Week, there are a few friendly faces that one needs to see before it officially feels like Fashion Week: Bill Cunningham, Anna Wintour,
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Studio Stalking: Rachel Roy's Glam Work Digs
Rachel Roy's garments are immaculate: The cuts are neat, the colors bold, the styles universally flattering. So, naturally, we had to stop by her midtown
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Meet NYC's Hottest New Model, Lily Kwong
When we tell you Lily Kwong is everything, we're not using the same inflection as when, say, we're talking about an amazing pantsuit (although there are
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Peek Inside Melania Trump's World (And Penthouse!)
Melania Trump and Refinery29. Perhaps you didn't see that match-up coming? In all honesty, Mrs. Trump wasn't on our bucket list of style profiles. But,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Missoni Heiress' Starlet Style
Whether you love or hate the term It Girl, Jennifer Missoni is definitely a girl about town who has, by all accounts of the definition, it: amazing style,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
1 Girl 4, Looks: Fabiola Beracasa Schools Us On Layering
Between creative directing for The Hole gallery, contributing to Elle and Interview, and running the Petfinder Foundation charity Snap-X, it's a wonder
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Brooklyn's Most Beautiful "Plus-Size" Model
When we met model Meredith Moore at a David Yurman event, we were totally captivated; her good looks are a given, but we couldn't stop staring at her
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Model Coco Rocha's 4 Runway-Ready Looks
Lara Stone has that unmissable gap. Adriana Lima's got to-die-for dimples. Lindsey Wixson's lips won't quit. We're all for supermodels with signature
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Amanda Hearst's 4 Favorite Fall Outfits
Many of us might not be so psyched about going into the family biz, but that's because our great-grandfathers didn't launch a multi-billion-dollar
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted