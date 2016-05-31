Skip navigation!
Rachel Wood
Body
Watch These Women Get Real About Swimsuit Shopping
Shannon Gibson
May 31, 2016
Makeup
THIS Is How You Do Contouring
Maria Del Russo
Oct 15, 2015
New York
The 19-Year-Old Tennis Star Who Beat Cancer — & The Odds
Erin Cunningham
Sep 3, 2015
Hair
A Sleek Updo That Looks AMAZING From Every Angle
When you think of red-carpet hairstyles, elaborate 'dos that look like they took a dream team of pros, a vanity of products, and a fistful of pins come to
by
Jada Wong
Creative
The ONLY 3 Exercises You Need To Get Fit For Summer
If you’ve spent the winter huddled under a quilt wearing your droopiest sweatpants and drinking hot chocolate, we’re certainly not going to judge you
by
Cheryl Wischhover
Entertainment
Mary Lambert Is Not Afraid To Talk About Anything
Singer Mary Lambert is taking over the world. In addition to her poetry, musical collabs, a recently released debut LP (Heart On My Sleeve), blogs,
by
Anne T. Donahue
Entertainment News
Star Wars
' Maisie Richardson-Sellers Knows How To Keep A S...
Remember this name: Maisie Richardson-Sellers. In just over a year, when the 21-year old U.K. native makes her big screen debut in Star Wars: The Force
by
Daniel Barna
Styling Tips
Face Your Fears: "Going-Out" Edition
The gym requires gym clothes, big presentations necessitate your Business Boss skirt, and your after-hours activities — you know, bar hopping, Tinder
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment News
Meryl Who? Grace Gummer Does Not Want To Talk About Her Mom
What do you do when you’re 28 years old, you’re coming off one of the most-watched shows of the summer (Extant), and Ryan Murphy keeps putting you in
by
Lauren Le Vine
Beauty
The Prettiest Hair DIY Of Summer Is Here
We've long been fans of women who weave accessories into their hair. It's just the prettiest way to make an updo less boring. Yet, despite the easy-breezy
by
Gabrielle Korn
