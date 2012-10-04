Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Need More Culture In Your Life? This Artsy Fair Fits The Bill
Rachel Platner
Oct 4, 2012
DIY
This Easy DIY Is A Real Work Of Art
Rachel Platner
Aug 31, 2012
Nails
2 Work-Worthy Manicures That Every D.C. Gal Can Master
Holly E. Thomas
Aug 24, 2012
Washington DC
Shopping, Meet Social Responsibility: This Garden Party Offers Both
No Tuesday night plans yet? No sweat. We suggest donning your coolest, quirkiest getup for a garden party celebrating socially responsible jewelry line
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Eye Candy! Tour Our Fave Under-The-Radar Bauble Spot
Discovering a semi-secret retail spot that stocks all your favorite things is sort of a dream come true, and Adams Morgan jewelry boutique Turquoise
by
Holly E. Thomas
Designers
BCBG's Lubov Azria On Skin, Style, & Why Conservative Can Be Chic
What does it take to be a full-time (and mega-successful) designer, mom, art aficionado, and world traveler (who also happens to be insanely gorgeous)?
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Hit The Streets! Bethesda's Awesome Sidewalk Sale Is Here
No plans this weekend? No worries — a trip to Bethesda Row for the Annual Sidewalk Sale will get you off the couch and satisfy any of your
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 13 2012
Channel your inner Parisian while celebrating Bastille Day at Anne Fontaine's chic shopping party. (Facebook) Your prayers may have just been answered:
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
File Under Weird-But-Cool: Now You Can Play Mini Golf At The Museum
If you thought H Street NE was the only place you could relive your childhood with a round of putt-putt, think again: Earlier this week, the National
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 06 2012
Grab your style-savvy guy and head to Alton Lane for a chance to meet InStyle mag Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein, who's in town to sign copies of his new
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 29 2012
What to do when the weather forecast basically says "stay inside" — drink Polynesian-inspired cocktails, natch. (Daily Candy) The day has finally
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Scoop Gorgeous Bride-to-be Baubles At This Accessories Blowout
Calling all brides: Finding those signature pieces to complete your walk down the aisle just got a whole lot easier — especially considering this
by
Alexandra Silver
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 22 2012
Cinemas aren't the only ones showing summer blockbusters — you can get a whole season's worth of drama at these local theaters. (Borderstan) We're
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Hit A High Note At The Smithsonian's Laid-Back Jazz Party
Start your weekend festivities early at the Smithsonian's American Art Museum Take 5! party. The bash, held every summer, coincides with one of the
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Get New Skivvies For A Steal At Sylene's Blowout Sale
Shopping for the perfect pair of undies can seem like a daunting task. Boyshorts or bikinis? Thongs or tummy-taming briefs? The possibilities are
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 15 2012
Bask (and shop) in the glorious summer sun during The Shops at Wildwood's annual sidewalk sale, which runs through tomorrow. (Shops at Wildwood) Still
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Stock Up On Summer Shirts (At A Discount!) From Our Fave New Source
As if the dreamy new lookbook from The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens weren't enough to get us stoked about gorgeous button-ups, we now have a shopping party
by
Rachel Platner
Home
This Local Design Pro Has A Fairy-Tale Home (That Isn't Disney-fied)
We imagine that being an interior designer is one of the coolest creative jobs around. After all, your mission is to make a home beautiful, and you're
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 08 2012
While memories of summer camp involve teenage crushes and sing-a-longs, the Camp Gorgeous beauty event at Neiman Marcus gives "summer fling" a whole new
by
Rachel Platner
Washington DC
Embrace Your Artsy Side At This Painting Party In The Park
Life may be a blank canvas, but we say you haven't lived until you've splattered yours with paint. Starting today, you can channel your inner Picasso,
by
Rachel Platner
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted