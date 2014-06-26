Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rachel Iwaniec
Shopping
10 Beach Parties & Everything You Need To Celebrate In Style
Rachel Iwaniec
Jun 26, 2014
Travel
10 Weekend Getaways You
Need
This Spring
Rachel Iwaniec
Apr 21, 2014
New York
10 NYC Spots To Cure Your Cabin Fever
Rachel Iwaniec
Apr 10, 2014
New York
24 NYC Boutiques, 24 Gift Ideas
In a city like New York, with a seemingly endless supply of amazing stores, we can get pretty jaded when it comes to shopping. The usual spots — Soho,
by
Rachel Iwaniec
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted