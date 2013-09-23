Skip navigation!
Peter Karras
Entertainment
A Gun On Permanent Display At The V&A? Is This Okay?
Emily London
Sep 23, 2013
Home
Laundry: Are You Doing It Wrong?
Chloe Daley
Jul 22, 2013
Skin Care
Tried Everything To Get Rid Of Acne Scars? Then You Need To Read This
Tara Rasmus
Jul 21, 2013
Skin Care
The Traveler's Guide To Looking Gorgeous
Once July fully descends upon us in all of its muggy, sweltering glory, the only thing we love more than heading to the nearest beach is heading to a
by
Gabrielle Korn
Health
5 Women, 5 Takes On The Abortion Debate
Forty years after Roe v. Wade, the debate over reproductive rights is more intense than ever. Today in Texas, thousands of activists on both sides of
by
Us
Politics
The Great Gun Debate, As Seen By Real Women (With Real Weapons)
It's understandable that, today, we think of gun control as a divisive political issue above all else. After all, in the last 12 months alone, the
by
Lexi Nisita
New York
The Hamptons' Most Stylish Summer Escape: Announcing The Refinery...
That's right. We've joined the estimable ranks of just about every New York-based celeb and style setter of note and landed ourselves our own Hamptons'
by
Gabriel Bell
Sex & Relationships
10 Glorious Reasons To Celebrate Being Single
"Spinster" is traditionally a divisive, pejorative, incendiary word. Maybe because it's the only equivalent we've got to "bachelor" (seriously!), and over
by
Neha Gandhi
