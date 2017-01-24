Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Paula Mejia
Sundance
The Cast Of
Strangers
Talks Airbnb, Human Connection & Queer Visibility
Paula Mejia
Jan 24, 2017
Movies
Novitiate
Takes Us Behind The Convent Walls, Into The Secret Lives Of Nuns
Paula Mejia
Jan 22, 2017
Music
Why The "Model-DJ" Craze Is Officially A Thing Of The Past
Paula Mejia
Apr 11, 2016
Movies
Is Elena The Latina Disney Princess We've Been Waiting For?
Earlier this week, Disney announced its first-ever official Latina princesa, Elena of Avalor, a “confident and compassionate” 16-year-old, via a press
by
Paula Mejia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted