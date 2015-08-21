Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Paula Goldstein
Celebrity Style
My Clothes-Up: Paula's Anti-Bra Lifestyle
Paula Goldstein
Aug 21, 2015
Events
5 Things About Couture You'd Only Know If You Were Invited
Paula Goldstein
Jul 19, 2015
Shopping
8 Crochet Buys That
Aren't
Just For Flower Children
Paula Goldstein
Jun 18, 2015
Shopping
How I Finally Chose Between Fair & Fast Fashion
I will never forget how good it felt to purchase that lime-green, stretchy polyester miniskirt and matching Spice Girl-inspired baby tee. I was 12, and
by
Paula Goldstein
Celebrity Style
10 Items Fashion People Think Are Magic
To suggest that a jacket or handbag possesses some inexplicable power — one that can charm a stranger or make things go your way — might seem silly.
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Come Learn Your ABCs With Mary Katrantzou
A, B, and C might be the first letters you learned — but your own initials might have taken precedent. As soon as you were able to wield a crayon, you
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Balmain Really Knows How To Throw A Party
Yesterday, Balmain threw open the doors of its first store outside Paris — in London's Mayfair neighborhood. The store itself is a sumptuous affair
by
Paula Goldstein
Designers
How I Finally "Got" Hedi Slimane's Version Of Saint Laurent
Among those of us who spend our days looking at runways, the recent incarnation of Saint Laurent, with controversial designer Hedi Slimane at the helm,
by
Paula Goldstein
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted