Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Who Got Left Behind When "Body Positivity" Went Mainstream?
Nicolette Mason
Jan 6, 2017
Hair
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Hair
Nicolette Mason
May 28, 2015
Makeup
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Makeup
Nicolette Mason
May 12, 2015
Skin Care
How I'm Getting My Skin Ready For My Wedding Day
With the official countdown to my wedding underway (we’ve just passed the somewhat terrifying two-month mark), I'm taking a serious look in the mirror
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
I Love My... SO Last Season Glitter Heels
Nicolette Mason is a freelance fashion writer/editor and an authority on plus-size fashion. You may have seen her work on Refinery29, as well as in Marie
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Pop The Champers! We've Got Pretty Plus-Size Party Dresses And Se...
Somehow, it’s already December and with a jam-packed schedule of cocktail parties, corporate holiday fetes, dreidel tournaments, tree lightings, latke
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
The Limited Launches New Plus Line, eloquii
Today marks the official launch of The Limited’s much anticipated plus-size line, eloquii, with sizes from 14W to 24W, and pants in curvy and classic
by
Nicolette Mason
Shopping
Boots For All! The Best Wide-Calf Styles
Fall is here, and as the temperatures gracefully drop, it’s high-time we pull our boots on. Except, if you’re anything like me, finding a boot you can
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Masaari Introduces African-Inspired Designs In Sizes 6-24
Love Voundi is a Parisian woman on a mission to bring eco-friendly, African-inspired design to women of all shapes and sizes with her line Masaari. With
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Plus-Size Round-Up: Pin-Up Perfection
If there was one era of fashion in the last century that really loved a full set of curves, it was the hip-hugging, cleavage-enhancing silhouettes of the
by
Nicolette Mason
Shopping
You Know What They Say About Girls with Big Feet?
...They wear big shoes. If your feet are wide or larger than a size 10, you probably have a hard time finding really cute pairs that don’t pinch your
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
10 Amazing Plus-Size Sale Finds
As the season comes to a close, it’s time to swoop in and catch some of the best deals out there. From perfect work-to-cocktail-hour dresses to the
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Carmakoma Serves Up Edgy, Sultry Pieces For Plus-Size Goddesses
Don't get me wrong: Even with higher temps than I can handle right now (this is an understatement), I'm really enjoying and loving the hell out of summer.
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
When it Comes To Models, What Exactly Is “Plus-Size”?
In the last couple of years, plus-size models have gone from being novelties in high-fashion shows and couture, to being included in mainstream campaigns
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Breaking The Rules: Proving Plus-Size Fashion Rules Wrong
Nicolette Mason is our go-to authority for everything plus-size. Read more about her inspiring (and gorgeous!) point-of-view on her blog, here. Let's
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Ladies Size 10+ Get a Dedicated Flash Sale Site
There have been so many flash-sale sites—like Gilt, Ideeli, and Rue La La that have popped up over the last couple of years. It seems like there’s a
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Exporting Fearlessness From Down Under: Emerging Plus-Size Design...
If it’s not her colorful, unconventional designs that will first catch your eye, maybe it will be Gisela’s vibrant, positive attitude—or her shaved
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
3 Head-To-Toe Plus-Size Looks Perfect For Spring
Though the weather has been on the unpredictable side lately, there's one thing we know for sure: It's warm enough that we don't need to wear tights or a
by
Nicolette Mason
Fashion
Plus-Size Spring Dresses, Starting At Just $24.80
If you’re anything like me, half the fun in “spring cleaning” is acquiring some new pieces to fill the newly found void in your closet. As if that
by
Nicolette Mason
Shopping
10 Plus-Size Swimsuits That Aren’t Your Typical Ho-Hum One-Piece
If you’re lucky enough to be venturing to a far-off beach locale to soak up the Vitamin D your body's been craving, there’s good news on the swimsuit
by
Nicolette Mason
Shopping
5 Plus-Size Friendly Lingerie Lines
So, I’m not exactly sure who decided that women with larger-than-average boobs wanted to wear the lingerie equivalent of an orthopedic shoe all the
by
Nicolette Mason
Shopping
10 Perfect Plus-Size Party Dresses
If it weren't frustrating enough to try to find a perfect sparkly party dress around the holiday season, imagine how much harder it is to find a
by
Nicolette Mason
