Natalia Rachlin
Events
Party On! Colette x Rodarte's Parisian-Chic Get-Together
Natalia Rachlin
Oct 6, 2009
Events
Ooh La La! The Best of Paris Runway So Far
Natalia Rachlin
Oct 2, 2009
Street Style
Paris Street Style, Je T'aime! Easy Weekend Style From Le Marais to Les Elysées
Natalia Rachlin
Sep 2, 2009
Events
Copenhagen Fashion Week's Top Five Shows
This past weekend Copenhagen Fashion Week wrapped up its take on the spring/summer '10 season, and it seems the turf war that dates back to the Vikings is
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! A Pair of Oversized Sunglasses to Get You Ready for...
Stylish steals to get you through tough times... A girl can never have too many sunglasses... especially not when they're just $11 a pair, like these
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Katie Holmes for Miu Miu, Victoria Beckham for Emporio Armani, Ho...
To be honest, Katie Holmes isn't exactly the first person we'd imagine as the face of Miu Miu... but the first shots are in... and while they're a tad on
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Lanvin, Matthew Williamson, and Richard Chai Release Pre-Fall '09
It seems like pre-falls have been trickling in forever... but we're not complaining, as we have yet to tire of seeing what designers are cooking up for
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Drink Up! The Dudes from Oak to Open a Bar in Brooklyn
Last week we caught up with Louis Terline and Jeff Madalena, the two guys behind refinery fave, Oak. A pretty fruitful convo, actually, as we got the
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Vibskov Mania! The Danish Designer Plays Make Believe in the Neth...
One of our very fave Danish dudes, Henrik Vibskov, is at it again—being weird and fabulous, that is. Just this past weekend, Vibskov opened "The Visit"
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
The Lake & Stars Makes a Sexy Appearance at TenOverSix for V-Day
One of our very fave L.A. shops TenOverSix has hooked up with cult lingerie label The Lake & Stars for a three-week installation from February 1-21. The
by
Natalia Rachlin
Fashion
UK Label Swash Goes Fanciful and Formal for Summer
Yesterday we heard Anna Wintour tell us that "jeans and a t-shirt can be equally fashionable as an Oscar de la Renta ballgown," but we have a hunch that
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Alex & Chloe Wedding Rings Exclusively for Revolve Clothing
One of our very fave duos, Alex & Chloe, have always been our go to guys/gals (no one actually knows who exactly the elusive designers are...) for edgy
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Klas Ernflo's Patterned Soccer Balls Definitely Score
Thanks to Danish fashion mag COVER, we just learned about these new fabric clad soccer balls by product designer Klas Ernflo. A little kitsch, sure, but
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation Award Winners Announced!
Today, WWD announced the winners of the 8th annual Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation (EDFF) Award and we're excited to see a couple of our faves on the list.
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
20 Most-Wanted Sale Items Under $100
Even if you were spoiled rotten this holiday season, there's always one or two things you just need to snap up for yourself. As much as we hate to
by
Natalia Rachlin
Events
It's a Wrap! Our Top 10 Party Looks of the Season
Is it just us, or did the Holiday season seem eternal this year? Do you even remember a time when Christmas carols weren't the bane of your existence?
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
André Leon Talley Rings in '79 at Studio54 - The Lost Photos
We know you probably had a crazy fun NYE, but somehow, we doubt it was as crazy as André Leon Talley's Studio54 madness, back in '79. WWD just published
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Five Last-Minute DIY Styling Ideas for New Year's
Guess what, folks... New Year's Eve is here. We already offered up some options for original party get-ups, and we're hoping you got your look together in
by
Piera Gelardi
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Lace-Up Ballerina Slippers to Get You Dancin' in Style
Stylish steals to get you through tough times... The classic gladiator sandal is feeling a bit tired these days, and we already have enough ballerina
by
Natalia Rachlin
Fashion
Danish Label YDE Brings Back Girly Glamour for Spring '09
We're not really ones to go ultra girly, but every once in a while it's nice to get a little dose of some ultra-feminine clothing. You know, high waists,
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Be Charmed with an Old-School Bracelet
We've had good luck on our minds as of late (hey, we could all use a little help in '09, right?) so when we came across Jesseca McCloskey's delectable
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Ring in the New Year with a Pair of Extra Glam Gams
Stylish steals to get you through tough times... So we're not gonna lie—these leggings have totally made an appearance on the site before but... these
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
We "Hart" Bowties for New Year's
Deciding what to do on New Year's can always be problematic. If you're in New York, there are a multitude of parties to attend from small gatherings to
by
Max Berliner
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! A Knockout Coral Ring
Stylish steals to get you through tough times... There's something about rings—you just can't have enough of 'em. We fell in love with this coral
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Jason Wu to Launch Capsule Collection and Fur Line
Just when we were starting to worry that nary a designer could avoid a little recession depression, along comes Jason Wu to soothe our fears. We just
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
Hedi Slimane Turns Lensman for Prada's Spring '09 Men's Campaign
We just learned that former Dior Homme frontman, Hedi Slimane, shot the Prada Spring '09 men's ad campaign. The skinny tie-loving designer shot portraits
by
Natalia Rachlin
Fashion
Steven Alan Seduces Us With His Best Collection Yet
One of our all time faves, Steven Alan, has been providing us with casually cool collections for years, and happily, this spring is no exception. In fact,
by
Natalia Rachlin
Shopping
Muntedkowhai's
Crafty Crocheted Necklaces
Crocheting isn't just for grandma's anymore... no mam, jewelry designer Puiyi Tiffany Pang has put her needles to use to create Muntedkowhai (that's
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
ACNE/Lanvin Collab Hits Stores Tomorrow!
Yes, yes, we know all you fashion fanatics know all there is to possibly know about the ACNE/Lanvin collab due out tomorrow... you've seen the pictures...
by
Natalia Rachlin
Politics
The Death Aquatic: Um... Recycled Fish Jewelry?
digg_url = 'http://digg.com/odd_stuff/The_Death_Aquatic_Um_Recycled_Fish_Jewelry'; ]] An interesting submission just popped into our inbox— subject
by
Gabriel Bell
