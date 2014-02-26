Skip navigation!
Naomi Abel
Skin Care
The Surprising Secret To Model-Worthy Skin
Megan McIntyre
Feb 26, 2014
Entertainment News
Ryan Gosling Mad Libs: The Best Way To Spend RyGos' B-Day
Leila Brillson
Nov 12, 2013
Work & Money
A Balanced Life Is Only Seven Hours Of Free Time Away
Hayden Manders
Jun 7, 2013
Skin Care
The Secret To Giving A Great Massage
Okay, settle down. We know this topic can get everyone a little giggly, but with V-Day coming up, the idea of a sensual massage with your S.O. has
Megan McIntyre
Shopping
You Got That
Where
? 18 Unexpectedly Chic Buys
While we typically pride ourselves on the diversity of our closet, we'd be lying if we said we poke around each and every store there is. When's the last
Connie Wang
Fitness
29 Easy Ways To Burn 100 Calories A Day
Okay, so you already have some smart food tricks under your belt that can help shave some calories off here and there. While cutting calories is good,
Nicole Catanese
Shopping
Top Shops! The 50+ Best Boutiques In The Bay
It’s kind of our purpose in life to prowl around this scenic city, discovering and delivering you the best-of-the-best in retail-related news and
Us
Shopping
Fashion Math: Winter-Coat Edition
Pants, shirt, sweater, then your coat, scarves, and boots...and you can't forget your hat and mittens either. Dressing for wintertime usually takes a
Connie Wang
Health
29 Beyond-Easy Ways To Cut 100 Calories A Day
A phyllo dough hors d'oeuvre here, a BLT hangover cure there, and the next thing you know, those skinny jeans are feeling, well, a little snug. A huge
Nicole Catanese
Health
R29's Ultimate Cold & Flu Survival Guide
Yep, it's officially winter, and with that comes lots of warm fuzzy knits, darkness at 4 p.m.… and the inevitable dawning of cold and flu season. Germs
Dena Stern
Fashion
The 10 Most Scandalous Fashion Lawsuits
Ah, fashion. We get a little warm feeling inside at the mention of the word. And honestly, there's so much to celebrate — the luminosity it adds to our
Kimberly Wang
Nail Polish
7 Hot, New Polish Trends For The Holidays
Party dress? Check. Slammin’ shoes? Check. Hot updo? Obviously. The perfect polish to tie it all together? Umm… Amidst all the primping and planning
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
The Ultimate Holiday-Primping Primer
We told you this was coming: Holiday party season is already upon us, and chances are you didn't heed our warning about getting your beauty look planned
India-Jewel Jackson
Trends
The History Of The Little Black Dress
The little black dress has a much more storied past than just the time spent as your go-to party piece. In fact, LBDs have a place in some pretty major
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
R29's Holiday Eating Tips: How We Stay Healthy
And
Indulge
Turkey coma, food baby, sugar high — when it comes to Christmas calories, there's really no end to the overloading (or over-serving). And, because mom's
Annie Georgia Gre...
Wellness
The Modern Girl's Guide To Vitamins
Even if you eat somewhat healthy most of the time and you’re in no way a self-proclaimed junk food junkie, it’s still not easy to reach all of your
Nicole Catanese
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: The Ray And The Ro's, "Chanel Love"
We all have our favorite labels, but if there's one designer that no one interested in fashion can pass up, it's probably Chanel. Blog The Ray and The Ro
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Pamela's "Cabinet of Curiosities"
Like that battered shoebox full of old ticket stubs, shells, photos, and trinkets, Pamela's Pinterest board, "Cabinet of Curiosities" has a curated
Us
Styling Tips
Rites Of Fashion: The Basics Edition
No matter your style (unless it's way fringe, in which case — you go, girl!), there are three things you'll probably wear to the grave: solid jeans, a
Connie Wang
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Jan Of Poppytalk's, "Cool Decorating T...
Whether it's a new coat of paint or another way of organizing your nightstand table, sometimes a quick change-up is all you need to make your space feel
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Charlotte Ronson's, "Love"
Anti-saps, please avert your eyes. However, those who get a kick out of seeing images of two people falling in love, please allow us to direct your
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: CollegeFashionista Style
While college campuses still have plenty of the sweatpants-only type of student, there is a huge community of fashionable kids out there who are putting
Us
US News
Where The Candidates Stand: One Last Primer Before You Hit The Polls
It’s one day until Election Day, and everyone is holding their breath until they turn red or blue to see who will be the next leader of these great
theSkimm
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Abe the Ape, "Favourite Impersonators"
Just in time for Halloween! If you're not worrying about Sandy aftermath and are still on the lookout for a great costume, take a peek at Abe the Ape's
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Jake Spencer Hammel's, "Inner Fat Kid"
We spend an awful lot of time thinking about food, here at Refinery29 — whether it's about ways we can eat healthier to the new restaurants we want to
Us
US News
Do You Really Know What's On Your State's Ballot?
With all the attack ads, debates, and SNL skits, it’s pretty hard to forget that there’s a presidential election coming up. But you may not realize
Jennifer Hlad
System Reboot
Live Long & Prosper: 5 Ways To Be Healthy
Sure, most of us have a pretty firm grasp on how to stay mentally and physically healthy. They're the basics you've learned over the years: eat your peas,
Nicole Catanese
Politics
A Friendly Reminder To Register To Vote: Today's The Last Day For...
We hope you’re already registered to vote — not only is it important to make your voice heard, but there’s also the promise of the très chic “I
Jennifer Hlad
Politics
Who Are The 47% Mitt Romney Is Talking About Anyway?
If you’ve turned on your TV, watched any YouTube videos, or even signed on to Facebook lately, you’ve probably heard Mitt Romney’s comment about the
Jennifer Hlad
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Krystal Bicks, "TTH"
If there's any one person who's made modern street style what it is (colorful, addictive, that perfect mix of high-low, femme-tough), it's Taylor Tomasi
Us
