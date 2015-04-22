Skip navigation!
Nadia Nawaz
Fashion
What California's Devastating Drought Means For Fashion
Nadia Nawaz
Apr 22, 2015
Events
Summer Fashion Inspiration From Sydney Fashion Week
Nadia Nawaz
May 11, 2011
Events
Our Love Affair With Lover Turns Into An Epic Romance At Oz Fashion Week
Nadia Nawaz
May 3, 2011
Politics
Move Aside Barbie, A Debbie Harry Paper Doll Has Come To Town
Forget Barbie, there's a new doll in town, and her name's Debbie Harry. I Love Mel Products has just released a paper doll book of the Blondie
by
Nadia Nawaz
Fashion
We Tag Along With Model Monika Sawika
No matter how many models you scope out at fashion week, with their impossibly long limbs and striking features, sometimes they still seem like ethereal
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
Suno and Warby Parker Join Forces With Fabulously Printastic Shades
Designer collaborations are a dime a dozen these days, and it takes something special to get us super excited. When we heard word that two of our fave
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 18 2011
We've all heard rumors about editrix Anna Wintour, but these take the cake (pics included!) (The Hairpin) Alexander Wang was styling it up even as a
by
Nadia Nawaz
Entertainment
Snacking For A Good Cause: Homeboy Industries' Chips And Salsa
Snacking on chips and salsa might normally have you feeling a wee bit guilty, but when it's for a good cause, you really can't say no. The tortilla
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
The Academy Pushes The Envelope With A Snazzy New Design
The winds of change are blowing through the biggest awards ceremony of the year. The Oscars are almost upon us, and while the statues of miniature men
by
Nadia Nawaz
New York
You're Invited To Bar III's Hot Fashion Week Launch With Fashion ...
Bloggers are undeniably the style makers of the day, and new label Bar lll, available only at Macy's, is getting in on the action by launching with a
by
Nadia Nawaz
Events
Rodarte Goes To The Wheat Fields As We Fall Head Over Heels (Again)
We expect breathtakingly beautiful clothes every time we go to a Rodarte show, and this season was no exception for the Mulleavy sisters, who delivered
by
Nadia Nawaz
Events
Stalking The Coolest Bags At Fashion Week
Invites, iPhone, 5-hour Energy shots—the list of things you need to haul through Fashion Week seems never-ending. Yet somehow, show-goers still manage
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
Hot Pix: All Saints' Pre-Grammy Bash
New York may have fashion week to keep it busy, but L.A.'s got the Grammy Awards, and that means parties! Cult Brit label All Saints got in on the action
by
Nadia Nawaz
Events
The New Menswear Label We're Obsessed With
Inspired by California vineyards and golf-course-style, the Riviera Club collection was created by three friends, now co-designers, Joe Sadler, Greg
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Printed Pants Look Great Off The Runway, Too
We're all for printed pants on the runway, but they can be tricky to pull off in real life. Luckily, we snapped this cute girl outside the Steven Alan
by
Nadia Nawaz
Fashion
Vanessa Bruno's Pre-Fall Lookbook Is A '70s Dream Come True
Vanessa Bruno's 2011/2012 pre-fall collection is everything we could have dreamed of. Stocked with a dizzyingly covetable range stocked with leather leg
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
Hipstamatic Releases Free, Super-Saturated Fashion Lens For NYFW
Hipstamatic, the iPhone photo app that gives your pics that retro, Lomo look, is getting in on the Fashion Week action with the release of a new
by
Nadia Nawaz
Entertainment
Mondrian Sessions Are The Hottest Night Out You Can Have This Winter
If you have plans this Friday, get ready to cancel them, because Fool's Gold is headlining at Mondrian Sessions. The free poolside performance is sure
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
Peep The Eclectic Short Film Showcasing Vanessa Bruno's New Colle...
Vanessa Bruno's Spring/Summer collection bursts onto the fashion scene with a vid featuring muse Lou Doillon and L.A.-based actress Jessica Joffe, the
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
Campaign To Make WeHo First Fur-Free City
West Hollywood may soon become the first city in the nation to go fur-free, with a campaign to completely ban the sale of fur. One of the most
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
Kate Walsh's New Fragrance Smells Like Your Boyfriend
Private Practice star Kate Walsh launched her Boyfriend fragrance collection this week. Inspired by the lingering scent a boyfriend leaves on a shirt,
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
The Vintage Fashion Expo Takes Over Santa Monica This Weekend
There's no shopping high like stumbling across an amazing vintage find, but sometimes the search can be downright frustrating. Luckily for those in
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
A Purse You Can't Lose While Whipping Your Hair Back And Forth
We have a love affair with handbags, but we'd be lying if we said toting them around didn't get annoying—especially when we go out for an evening of
by
Nadia Nawaz
Los Angeles
Meet Carven's Chic Designer At Barneys This Weekend
Get a taste of Parisian style at Barneys Beverly Hills this Saturday, Feburary 5. Guillaume Henry, the designer behind cult French label Carven, will be
by
Nadia Nawaz
Fashion
Vince's Pre-Fall Lookbook Has Clothes That Double Duty For Day An...
Unfortunately we don't have a money tree, so clothes that double duty as day and night pieces are right up our alley. Vince's pre-fall '11 women's
by
Nadia Nawaz
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 03 2011
Apparently tea is New York's "hot new drink". Nevermind that it's been around for centuries. (New York Post) Have bedbug troubles? A new reality TV show
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 03 2011
Vanessa Bruno's spring '11 video features Lou Doillon, Jessica Joffe, and a whole lot of awkward dancing. (Anyone, Girl) After a long sojourn, men's hats
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
Love Somebody? There's An App For That
Love is definitely in the air, and with Valentine's Day coming soon, it's time to start thinking about all things romance related. Whatever your wooing
by
Nadia Nawaz
Fashion
10 Models To Watch This Fashion Week
As New York Fashion Week rears its lovely head, we've got our eyes on more than just clothes—we're hoping to spot the next new face. We've scoured our
by
Nadia Nawaz
New York
NYC Area Ski Destinations From Snow Pros
With all the snow NYC's been hit with this week, it's the perfect time to take off your duck boots and strap on some skis. We got two of Roxy's pro snow
by
Nadia Nawaz
