Molly Sims
Work & Money
8 Ways To Get Ahead — From A Woman Who Worked Her Way Up
Molly Sims
Aug 27, 2015
Sex & Relationships
What I've Learned About Friendship
Molly Sims
Jul 23, 2015
Living
Molly Sims: "Wedding Planning Advice I Wish I'd Known"
Molly Sims
Jun 6, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Let's All Agree To Put An End To This Unhealthy Habit
I was profoundly hurt recently by a friend who's been in my life for nearly a decade. We were working on a project together that had stalled for
by
Molly Sims
Work & Money
Supermodel Advice You Can Actually Use
January is typically a month bursting with New Year's resolutions. The promises we make ourselves — and sometimes our friends and families — are
by
Molly Sims
Mind
Trying To Get Pregnant Made Me Insanely Superstitious
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been superstitious. I don't know how it started or why it happened, but I do know it hasn't been something I've been
by
Molly Sims
Living
The Case For Not Getting Married In Your 20s
I'd never been in a rush to get married, settle down, and have kids. I enjoyed my easy freedom and independence, and though I was a totally great
by
Molly Sims
Entertaining
What Happened When Molly Sims Almost Lost A Finger
I’m a Southern girl; I was practically raised in a kitchen, watching my momma cook. She and my aunties always made everything from scratch (think
by
Molly Sims
Celebrity Beauty
Molly Sims Talks About Her Struggle With Adult Acne
I’m a 41-year-old woman — a mom, model, and actress, among other things — and I have adult acne. I'll admit I'm beyond blessed on every level,
by
Molly Sims
