Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mike Rosenthal
Los Angeles
Musical Muse: It Brit Lianne La Havas Is Blowing Up!
Brenna Egan
Mar 15, 2013
Los Angeles
24 Vintage-Centric Snaps Of Bravo's Duke Of Melrose
Brenna Egan
Mar 5, 2013
Celebrity Style
Band Of Outsiders’ Nicole Cari Models Her Smooth Minimalist Style
Brenna Egan
Mar 3, 2013
Celebrity Style
22 Snaps Of Limitless Style From
FLAUNT
Mag's Fashion Ed...
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 8.] Amidst all the noise pollution of "experts" and wannabe stylists in this town, once in a
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Indie Crooner Chelsea Wolfe Rocks Her Rad Goth-Glam Style
With album titles like Apokalypsis and The Grime and The Glow, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the music of singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe is
by
Nathan Reese
Los Angeles
Sophia Bush Stuns With Her Versatile Hollywood Style!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 6.] When Sophia Bush kindly hosted our 30 Under 30 event earlier this summer and confided that
by
Brenna Egan
Entertainment
Check Out Kimbra's Thrift-Obsessed Style
It's hard to talk about New Zealand-born pop sensation Kimbra without mentioning the Gotye collaboration that brought her worldwide fame — you know, the
by
Nathan Reese
Los Angeles
Cat Deeley Shows Off Her Surprisingly Cool Off-Duty Style
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 18.] Cat Deeley's one of those chicks with boundless energy, likeability in spades, and the right
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Brad Goreski Models 4 Spring Looks — & Spills Some Serious Dish
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 8.] Full disclosure: We remember Brad Goreski from way back when, before the TV tear sheds and
by
Brenna Egan
Entertaining
Two Neighborhoods, Infinite Gifts. The Most Awesome Guide In Town!
For those of us who love shopping, the holidays are the Superbowl of spending. With regular cocktails, office parties, family dinners, and friendly
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Pan Am's Breakout Star Gives Us A Tour Of Her Closet
Annabelle Wallis kind of has it all. A hit series, Pan Am, airing on the small screen, a bright lineup of upcoming movies, a smoking-hot model boyfriend
by
Kate Mulling
My Style
Celeb Home Tour! Shenae Grimes Invites Us Into Her West Hollywood...
Shenae Grimes is a study in contrasts: Though she’s one of the industry’s most in-demand young talents, playing the titular role of Annie in the 90210
by
Kate Mulling
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted