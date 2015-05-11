Skip navigation!
Melissa Ward Schorsch
Skin Care
3 On-The-Go Beauty Tricks You Need
Jada Wong
May 11, 2015
Work & Money
Don’t Go Into An Interview Without Doing This
Jada Wong
Apr 22, 2015
New York
Good Things CAN Happen When You Talk To Strangers
Jada Wong
Nov 20, 2014
Entertaining
Proof You Can Talk To Anyone, Anywhere
New Yorkers aren't exactly known for cheery expressions and over-the-top friendliness — shocker, we know. In fact, city dwellers are a pretty
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
Don't Go In The Sun Without
This
Summer's almost gone, but we're not ready to quit the deck and poolside lounge just yet. Yes, we're planning our fall wardrobes already, but that doesn't
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Flawless Skin
When our face is looking a little dull and uneven, we're forced to reach for multiple skin perfecters. But, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, and powder?
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Perfect Skin Routine For Your Gym Workout
We can't all look like a celebrity when we leave the gym. When we hop off that treadmill, our skin is not lit with a dewy glow. No. It’s red and blotchy
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
5 Skin-Care Mistakes To Fix Now
We all have bad habits — going to bed with our makeup on (sorry, Mom) or picking pimples (again, sorry). But, what can we say? Shortcuts can be
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Perfect Shadow For Your Eye Color
Every day we're faced with color choices — from our outfit to our kicks to our nails. And, the combo we whip up says a lot. The same goes for makeup.
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Fake Flawless Skin In
Seconds
Uneven skin tone, blemishes, red spots — they shouldn't have any real estate on our mugs. Yet every morning, we pile on foundation and concealer in
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Get A Perfect Cat-Eye Every. Single. Time.
The cat-eye is a classic beauty look and for good reason. Not only does it add a feminine touch to your peepers, but it also enhances your entire face and
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
3 Easy Steps For That Lit-From-Within Glow
We all know the key to dewy, radiant skin is to drink a ton of water and get a ton of sleep. But, when the daily grind of life — and a late night or two
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5
New
Ways To Use Your Eyeshadow
Lipstick is meant for your lips, blush goes on your cheeks, and eyeshadow is for your eyelids, right? Well, not exactly. In fact, those single-hue pans
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Problem Skin Doesn't Stand A Chance Against This Trick
Trying to cover up a blemish with makeup can lead to what is known as (at least by us) the Vicious Concealer Cycle — it seems the more you apply, the
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Challenge Accepted! A Fresh Face In 5 Minutes Flat
As much as we'd like to say we #wokeuplikethis, we really didn't. Our complexion could always use some brightening, and our lashes will never turn down a
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Fix A Makeup Mistake Without Ruining All Your Hard Work
If there's anything worse than making a makeup goof, it's making a makeup goof when you've already done almost all of your makeup. Wether it's a cat-eye
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
3, 2, 1: Cover Up Blemishes In A Snap
Anyone with problematic skin can attest that covering up blemishes and blotches is usually a grueling routine that involves layering products à la Lady
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Master The Easiest Smoky Eye
Ever
The smoky eye is a classic beauty look, but there's a fine line between expertly-smudged peepers and straight-up panda eyes. Even we get tripped up
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Bold Lips That Won't Budge
We can honestly say that we've never met a bold lip we didn't love. There's something about a bright, dramatic color that just fills our makeup-loving
by
Megan McIntyre
