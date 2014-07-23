Skip navigation!
Matthew Zuras
Books & Art
Power Grid: 29 Artists You Need To Know
Matthew Zuras
Jul 23, 2014
Books & Art
Paper Pandas Have Taken Over Hong Kong
Matthew Zuras
Jun 24, 2014
Entertainment News
Frances Bean Cobain Tells Lana Del Rey: Death Isn't Glamorous
Matthew Zuras
Jun 23, 2014
Pop Culture
T-Mobile CEO: Other Networks "Hate You"
UPDATED: After an outcry on Twitter regarding the T-Mobile executive's use of the term "raping" to refer to his corporate rivals, John Legere has issued
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Chelsea Handler's Officially Headed To Netflix
For months, rumors have circulated about where Chelsea Handler might end up after her contract with E! expires in August. Now, it's confirmed: The
by
Matthew Zuras
Tech
Amazon Unveils The Fire Phone
It's been a long time coming, and now the next step in Amazon's bid to take over all of tech has finally arrived. Today in Seattle, CEO Jeff Bezos
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Bloody Hell:
True Blood
Might Become A Musical
Theatergoers could soon be treated to The Ballad of Sookie Stackhouse and The Fang-Bang Gang. Or, at least something like it. Composer Nathan Barr, who
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Lena Headey Goes Full Cersei On
Jimmy Kimmel
To see her out of character, Lena Headey would appear to be nothing but a perfectly nice woman who has equal respect for humans and Muppets alike. As
by
Matthew Zuras
Books & Art
NPR Has Your Summer Reading Needs Covered
If you've already managed to blow through our entire Best Beach Reads list, congratulations! You're some kind of speed-reading mutant. And, in that
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
Make Way For The New Emoji
Sometimes, words fail us. It's in these moments that we turn to emoji to convey exactly how we feel in ideogrammatic form. Like, for example, the
by
Matthew Zuras
Work & Money
Starbucks Is Now Serving Free College Degrees
Today, Starbucks announced a deal with Arizona State University that will give many of its employees free access to a college education. For a company
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
Facebook & Instagram Now Allow Breastfeeding Photos, But Still No...
While Facebook has always taken a hard line against almost any kind of depiction of nudity — even a famous 19th-century painting — the social
by
Matthew Zuras
Entertainment News
Ruby Dee, Original
Raisin In The Sun
Actress, Has Passed...
Ruby Dee, a pioneering actress and activist whose career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, died Wednesday at the age of 91. Dee starred in
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
With The Onion's ClickHole, The Internet Just Ate Itself
For those of you looking to lose even more hours in the maw of Internet emptiness, today The Onion has launched ClickHole, a wiseass answer to
by
Matthew Zuras
Entertainment News
Kim & Kanye's New Wedding Pics Are Very Pleasant
I was out of the country and far away from an Internet connection when Kim Kardashian married Kanye West. It was a wonderful place. And, until now,
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
Does This Facebook Analysis Tool Really Know You?
Today, there's no shortage of oddball Internet start-ups claiming to know how people read, socialize, and shop online. It's the new holy grail in
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
All Aboard: Netflix Will Revive
Magic School Bus
There's more to Netflix's original programming than just political intrigue and prison scissoring. The streaming service and budding production company
by
Matthew Zuras
Books & Art
The Hunger Games
Dominates Kindle's Most-Highlighted Pas...
Best-seller lists tell us less about people's reading habits than they do about book-buying habits. Everyone and their godmother might have a copy of
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
A Supercomputer Duped Humans Into Thinking It Was An Actual Person
Over the weekend, a computer made history. In the roughly 65 years since its invention, no computer has been able to pass the Turing Test — a test
by
Matthew Zuras
Tech
Is Apple Getting Rid Of Its Headphone Jack?
It's done it before, but will it do it again? In 2012, Apple phased out its ubiquitous 30-pin USB charger in favor of the new Lightning connector,
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Darren Aronofsky Will Adapt Margaret Atwood's
Oryx and Crake<...
Get ready for the Waterless Flood. HBO announced that it's tapped Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky to helm MaddAddam, a new drama series adapted
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
World Cup Winner Will Be Predicted By Pandas
Despite scientific evidence that the very notion of psychic powers is predatory nonsense, and that the animal world probably could not give less of a
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Report: Women & Minorities Are Still Underrepresented In Hollywood
A report on the state of diversity in Hollywood is in, and it's predictably depressing. The overview from UCLA's Ralph J. Bunche Center for African
by
Matthew Zuras
Tech
6 Things To Know About OS X Yosemite, Apple's Newest Operating Sy...
Today in San Francisco at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled two new updates to its software family. Along with the upcoming iOS 8,
by
Matthew Zuras
Politics
In A Blow To Press Freedom, SCOTUS Rejects Appeal To Protect A So...
The right of reporter's privilege is vital to the freedom of the press. The protection that journalists can afford their sources is what allows people
by
Matthew Zuras
Music
Sinéad O'Connor Looks
Boss
For Her Upcoming Album
Sinéad O'Connor wants to let you know: I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss. A staple T-shirt slogan, that's also the title of O'Connor's upcoming album, out
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
Basic Bitches From Beginning To End
We're not huge fans of the B-word. No matter how you slice it, it's just not a word that serves anyone well. But, we read the Internet just as much as
by
Kelsey Miller
Pop Culture
10 Outstanding Long-Reads, Just In Time For Memorial Day
This holiday weekend has been a long time coming. You deserve to relax. With that in mind, we've selected 10 excellent articles that have hit the Web in
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Valerie Cherish Joins Twitter For
The Comeback
In the lead-up to the recently announced new season of HBO's deadpan comedy The Comeback, its star has joined Twitter. Valerie Cherish, welcome to 2014.
by
Matthew Zuras
Pop Culture
Americans Don't Want Atheists Or Newbies In Public Office, Accord...
In a new Pew Research survey, Americans were asked about the traits that would make them more or less likely to vote for a candidate for public office.
by
Matthew Zuras
