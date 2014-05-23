Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
5 Date-Worthy Outfits To Wear This Weekend
Marjon Carlos
May 23, 2014
Shopping
Snow Bunny: Cold-Weather Gear for On and Off the Slopes
Marjon Carlos
Dec 31, 2008
Shopping
Panty Raid! 8 Great Bra and Panty Sets Under $100
Marjon Carlos
Dec 19, 2008
Politics
Cole & Knightley Make A Splash In New Fresh2o Campaign
You may roll your eyes at the philanthropic efforts of most celebs, but never has an attempt to effect worldly change looked so good. Actress Kiera
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
Ten Super Gifts for $10 and Under
When it comes to gift-giving, they say it's the thought that counts. But, hmph, we know better. Even if you're challenged by a time crunch, or a limited
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
Locked Out! Key Rings for Everyone on Your List
Along with the all too frequent phenomenon of disappearing socks (a riddle-wrapped-in-an-enigma if there ever was one), we also occasionally find
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
That's a Wrap! The Best Options for Dressing-Up Your Gifts
It's not just about what you give, it's also about how you give it. It's kind of a downer to get a gift that's wrapped in yesterday's newspaper, so we
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
The Late Show: Our 25 Perfect Party Dress Picks
No matter who you are—or even how much you go out—there really is no better thing to shop for than a party dress. A breed all their own, the perfect
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Pump Up The Volume: Puffy Jackets Inflate Chic
That flimsy peacoat can't help you now—with the dropping temps, howling winds, and snow flurries, winter is coming on full force and taking prisoners
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
Sister Act: Twenty8Twelve's Spring/Summer '09 Lookbook
Not exactly surprising that trend-setting sisters Sienna and Savannah Miller have a knack for designing fitted blazers, "skinnies", and flouncy, feminine
by
Marjon Carlos
Politics
The Mother (Nature) of All Collaborations: Loomstate & Target Tea...
The purveryors of all things economical and all things organic are teaming up yet again to make "natural history." That's right, Target and Rogan Gregory
by
Marjon Carlos
Trends
The Kids Are (More Than) Alright: Haute For Tots
This is what happens when the fashion set breed. Jean Paul Gaultier just announced the January 2009 debut of his children's wear line. Launching with
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
Celestial Bodies: A Trend from Beyond This World
Last week we were galactic pop locking along with this ummmcredible Tiny Masters of tomorrow video, and suddenly we were full of stars: That is, we
by
Marjon Carlos
Entertainment
No Love Lost: Kanye Illustrates New Style & Sound
Breaking up is a bitch and Kanye West seconds that motion. In his new video for "Heartless", the second single from his much-anticipated album 808's and
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
High Camp: Alex & Chloe Debut Their Newest Irony-Driven Designs
Hey, Alex & Chloe: Susan Sontag called and she wants camp back! Debuting their newest hardware-inspired pieces, the cult-favorite jewelry line has again
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
Gender War Ends In Tie: Timo's Unisex Neckwear Unites!
Considering womenswear this season is heavy on the gender-bending tip (Hepburn, Keaton, and Dietrich would be proud), it was only a matter of time before
by
Marjon Carlos
Trends
Printed Matter: New Abstract Knits Have a Cosby Moment
Bill Cosby couldn't trump his daughter Denise (aka Lisa Bonet) for fashion sense, but those crazy Cosby sweaters sure did make their mark. And the spirit
by
Marjon Carlos
Politics
Best of the Week: October 27th-31st
This week we've been prepping for the big gourd of a holiday called Halloween by stitching, taping, stapling and hot gluing this year's costumes together.
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
Well-Suited: Tim Hamilton Debuts His SS09 Lookbook
While perusing the pages of We Are The Market, we fell upon pics from the SS 09 lookbook of Refinery29 fave, Tim Hamilton. Photographed by lens legend,
by
Marjon Carlos
Stores
I Know What Guys Like: The Brit Shop, Heartless, Gets To the Hear...
Heartless? That's a little harsh. The boys who run the eponymous high-end men's boutique, situated two hours outside of Central London, are just, well,
by
Marjon Carlos
Trends
Red Hot: Blinding Men With Science
You could blame it all on the pheromones, but you'd be wrong. It seems that men are biologically predisposed to (read: hopeless for) more than the flush
by
Marjon Carlos
Stores
Totes Cute!: Kaight Promotes a B.Y.O.Bag Policy
The deluge of shopping bags we've crammed into every nook, cranny, and otherwise free space in our homes? We're all guilty of committing this crime—it
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
Shady Knolls of Glass: Specs by CoLab
For a minute there, it seemed the Wayfarer had seized control over this here city and any adjacent boroughs. Initially coveted for their throwback appeal,
by
Marjon Carlos
Events
Today Is My Birthday!: TANK Magazine Rolls Out the Metaphorical C...
TANK magazine, the international fashion and art publication to the erudite, is all growns up this month. Ten years younger, the magazine is celebrating
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
Rittenhouse: Australian for "Chic"
It appears that one of our favorite labels from down under has dressing down to an art. Check out the Spring 09 pieces from Rittenhouse and become as
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
I'm Your Biggest Fan: The Jewelry of Tinctory
Who can't resist period dramas, with their embellishments, details, and frills? We certainly can't, which is probably why we've taken so much to the
by
Marjon Carlos
Shopping
Knee-high In Fashion: Popupshop Caters to the Pint-Sized and Fash...
Too cool for school? Quite literally. Popupshop is the sharp, stylish, and eco-friendly response to the—yes, we dare say—infantilizing childrenswear
by
Marjon Carlos
Fashion
Quick Like a Fox: A Mociun Design Collaboration Takes Off
Designer to the Brooklyn fashionable girls consortium Caitlin Mociun has teamed up with photographer, illustrator, and designer Alyson Fox to create a
by
Marjon Carlos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted