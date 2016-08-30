Skip navigation!
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
It's The One Thing You Never Tell Anyone — & It's Costing You BIG
Maggie Mertens
Aug 30, 2016
Work & Money
10 Things Good Managers Never, Ever Do
Maggie Mertens
Mar 30, 2016
Travel
Why Nonpregnant Women Aren't Traveling To Countries With Zika
Maggie Mertens
Mar 10, 2016
Work & Money
14 Moments From 2015 We'd Like To Forget About
We're nearly two decades into the 21st century. It's been 95 years since women won the right to vote, and millennials are not the first generation of
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
How Powerful Women Celebrate Their Successes
What do two powerful businesswomen, a W.N.B.A. All-Star, a best-selling author, an Oscar-nominated actress, and a World Cup Champion have in common? All
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Exactly What To Say When Discussing Salary
We write and talk a lot about the gender wage gap. There is a lot of data that proves it's real — and that it's not just happening in Hollywood. But
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Tech Companies Offer Great Perks, Just Not For Everyone
When Netflix announced a generous new paid parental-leave policy for its employees last week, featuring up to a year of paid time off, it was lauded by
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
More Working Women Is The Solution To Our Economic Woes
Last week, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush received some backlash when he said there was only one way to raise the U.S. GPD. "[P]eople need
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Why Don't We Treat Women Athletes Better?
With their third World Cup title in hand, the U.S. women's national soccer team proved that they're not only powerhouses on the field, they can attract
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
The Workplace Problem That No One Is Talking About
In our Take Back The Beach survey, 70% of respondents said they wouldn't gain 10 pounds in order to get a promotion. But in reality, there are very few
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
This Author Argues Women Can Have It All
Author Laura Vanderkam heard all the horror stories about working moms. They made her wonder: Did the front-page articles about women quitting jobs as
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Robo Advisors Want Millennial Clients — So Should You Invest With...
Most millennials don't look at finances the same way their parents did. As this generation puts off marriage and kids, planning for the financial
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Millennials Want More Than An "Instagrammable" Office
By 2025, millennials will make up 75% of the workforce — which is leaving Gen X'ers and Baby Boomers scratching their heads while they figure out what
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
These Are The Worst States For Working Moms
It's not easy for working mothers in West Virginia, Idaho, or Mississippi. These states received failing grades in the Status Of Women In The States
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
10 Tricks To Ace Your Next Job Interview
Like many things in our lives these days, job-hunting is primarily an online undertaking. As millennials who are comfortable with technology, we know how
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Would You Quit Your Job On Principle? These People Did
Forbes contributor Tom Watson resigned last week after a column he wrote on sexism in the media for the site's Social Ventures blog was removed by
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Do You Earn More Than The Average Millennial In Your State?
It's official: The gender wage gap still exists, even for Millennials. According to a recent report by the Institute for Women's Policy Research,
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
You
Can
Complain About Work On Facebook — But You Should...
At one of my first jobs, back in the early days of social media, the company I worked for had a pretty strict Facebook policy. When my boss explained it
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
The Millennial's Guide To Doing Taxes — In 5 Easy Steps
Tax time for millennials can be a drag, because we have a lot going on — responsible financial planning isn't necessarily at the top of the list.
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
What Women In Finance Really Think About The Ellen Pao Verdict
Last week, in one of the highest profile gender-discrimination lawsuits to come out of Silicon Valley, Ellen Pao lost her case against venture capital
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
This Is How We Can Get More Women Working In Tech
Did those adorable Supergirls at the fifth-annual White House Science Fair this week make you a little weepy, or was that just me? I have an excuse,
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
5 Ways To Make Your LinkedIn Profile A Job Magnet
Is your LinkedIn profile attracting attention from recruiters and potential employers? Or, is it just kind of...there? More than ever, job-hunting is
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
Are You Looking At Your Co-workers' LinkedIn Profiles?
Are you on LinkedIn? If so, you might have used the professional network to search for a co-worker, according to new data from the company. Almost
by
Maggie Mertens
Work & Money
And, The Jobs With The Largest Pay Gap For Women Are...
What do female doctors, financial advisors, and bartenders have in common? They're all making way less money than men for doing the same jobs. We
by
Maggie Mertens
Hit Refresh
10 Career Moves That Could Change Everything
We've all been there: You're hitting the snooze button several times in the morning, spending a little too much time on Facebook during the day, and
by
Maggie Mertens
Politics
Will Millennial Women Ever Get Paid Maternity Leave?
Republicans in Congress didn't stand up in support of President Obama's call for nationwide paid family leave during the State of the Union Address
by
Maggie Mertens
