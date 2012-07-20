Skip navigation!
Luis Torres
New York
Street Style: A Geek Chic Look That's Perf For Weekends, Too
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 20, 2012
New York
Street Style: A Perfect '90s Look We're Loving Now
Julia Miller
Jul 14, 2012
New York
Street Style: The Mullet Skirt Done Perfectly
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 5, 2012
Street Style
Rad, White, And Blue: Un-Stuffy Summer Street Style For The Dudes
Shaun here has found a method to keep the July heat at bay in an outfit where skin-baring is not on the menu. Instead, keeping things casual — and
by
Julia Miller
Fashion
Chicago Students Show Style On The Runway (And Off!)
Last Friday evening, MODA, an fashion-focused student organization at the University of Chicago, threw a spring fashion show no Chi-town co-ed could miss.
by
Luis Torres
Chicago
Get Pre-Party Pampered At Lush In Bucktown This Saturday!
Our friends over at Lush Cosmetics in Bucktown know how to pamper us during the stressful holiday season. With Christmas and Hanukkah (finally) behind
by
Luis Torres
Shopping
10 Cocktail Dresses That Are Hot–Not Trashy
"Sexy" is not a dirty word. Instead, it's a look you can totally pull off—if you've got the right goods, that is. No, we're not talking about your
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Our Street Style Photog Snags A Show At Argo Tea!
What goes perfectly with a giant Bubble Tea? We think an arsenal of numerous Chicago street style pictures is the perfect pairing. Amy Creyer, one of
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Topshop Serves Up Freebies At Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza is right around the corner (like, Friday) and Topshop/Topman decided to join in the festivities. A little bird told us that Topshop/Topman
by
Luis Torres
Summer Dresses
9 Summer Dresses You Can Wear All Year
Every Chicagoan knows all too well the heartbreak that comes with packing up your summer favorites to be worn in cooler climes. Goodbyes are hard. This
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
The Ultimate Chicago Shopping Cheat-Sheet
While spending a day shopping for the perfect new shoe, dress, accessory, etc. totally sounds like fun, it's also a huge time-suck that might not deliver
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Fashion Plates: What To Wear To Telegraph
Head west this week to Logan Square and check out the offerings at the city's newest, coolest wine bar, Telegraph. This is the place for grown-ups who
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Shop And Save The Planet: The 900 Shops Go Green
Money saved by making minor changes definitely adds up in the long run. One of Chicago’s shopping giants, the 900 North Michigan Avenue Shops, decided
by
Luis Torres
Chicago
Mandy Coon's Showing It All Off At The W Hotel
Mandy Coon, a fresh designer who presented her first collection during New York Fashion Week this year, will be at the W Hotel City Center on Thursday,
by
Luis Torres
Chicago
A Two-In-One Style Steal At Cerato
One of our favorite local shopping stops, Cerato, is hosting an event twofer this weekend. Susan Elizabeth, a local jewelry designer, teamed up with
by
Luis Torres
Chicago
Hot Chi Sale: Ted Baker's Dropping Trou (Prices) This Week
Have you checked out the Ted Baker London store in the Gold Coast? Why not?! Now is the time, because aside from being one of the coolest new boutiques in
by
Luis Torres
Chicago
The Mothership Calls Us Home: Barneys Co-Op Spring Sale
If you’re in the Lincoln Park area (or have the ability to get there), be sure to check out Barneys Co-Op this weekend. They're having a huge spring
by
Luis Torres
Entertainment
Robert Duffy & Clayton D. Verdoorn Shows Chicago Some Love—At Last
Our Twitter feed revealed something interesting today: Marc Jacobs tweeted that Robert Duffy and Clayton D. Verdoorn are heading to Chicago for a Time
by
Luis Torres
