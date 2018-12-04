Skip navigation!
Liz Rundbaken
Fitness
This 30-Day Total Body Fitness Challenge Is Perfect For Holiday Travel
Anna Maltby
Dec 4, 2018
Fitness
The Most Effective 30-Day Arms Challenge Yet
Anna Maltby
Jul 1, 2016
Health
Your Morning-After Monologue, Revealed
Lily di Costanzo
Feb 11, 2016
Sex & Relationships
These Post-Breakup Feels Are Spot On
Unless you're deeply committed to the no-strings-attached life (or one of those mythical people who marries their high-school sweetheart), chances
by
Lily di Costanzo
Creative
The ONLY 3 Exercises You Need To Get Fit For Summer
If you’ve spent the winter huddled under a quilt wearing your droopiest sweatpants and drinking hot chocolate, we’re certainly not going to judge you
by
Cheryl Wischhover
New York
10 Foolproof Workout Tips For Extreme NYC Winters
While you might be daydreaming about your beachy spring-break plans (or you recently booked your Hamptons summer share), all the ice and snow that's been
by
Jenna Dedic
Makeup
The Best New Beauty Trends For Your Sign
As the great Fatman Scoop once asked, "What's your zodiac sign?" This is undoubtedly a question you'll answer enthusiastically, given your passion for our
by
Phillip Picardi
